Fans Are Heartbroken As It's Confirmed That YouTube Power Couple And Parents Nikki And Jamie Perkins Have Split

Written by Tweety Elitou

It is always sad to hear when a couple calls a quit—especially sad when they are in the public eye for all to witness the breakup. Yesterday, YouTube couple Jamie and Nikki Perkins told their 1.8 million subscribers that they were calling it a quits, and naturally, fans were heartbroken.

Sharing the breakup news on their joint YouTube channel, the couple announced their split in the form of a 30-second video entitled What’s Going On With Us.

Disabling comments for the text-only clip, the popular couple revealed in a statement their choice to go separate ways before thanking supporters for their compassion and requesting privacy during this time.

Fans began to speculate there was trouble in paradise when the couple, who got married six years ago, went on a social media hiatus over the last few weeks.

I knew it was coming but like a dummy I hoped Jamie and Nikki had another reason they weren't vlogging. Love ain't real y'all. Marriage is for the birds — Randy OP (@Avalonsjewel) August 20, 2019

Quickly, loyal fans began to sound off with disappointment (and pure shock!):

The duo, who share two daughters, Ava and Zoe, later hopped on their separate Instagram Stories with a statement about their separation.

Nikki expressed her appreciation for those who reached out with love and concern in her statement before confirming the shocking separation. "To everyone who has reached out and expressed love and concern over the past month, we would like to say thank you. Your constant support over the years has meant so much. This has been an extremely difficult time for our family, hence why we have remained silent.” She continued, "Jamie and I have made the painful decision to separate and would like to thank you in advance for respecting our privacy. We would both like to clarify that the rumors surrounding our separation are false.” We wish this family well during this difficult time.