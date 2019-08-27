‘Body of Work’: Ace Hood's Obsession With Health Gave Him 12-Pack Abs

Five years ago, Ace Hood decided to take fitness seriously. To kickstart his fitness journey, for about two years the musical artist was professionally trained. The assistance helped him later transition into working out independently. Talk about motivation!

We had the chance to take a glimpse into the life someone who does 'it all'. Namely, platinum recording artist, health and wellness guru, creator, and father, Ace Hood.

What if we told you, you could actually do it all. 'It all' being: wake up early to hit the gym, go to work, eat healthy, spend quality time with your friends and family, get a proper night's rest. Even though it seems like it's not, its possible.

However, athletic feats were not a new hobby of Ace Hood’s. At thirteen-years-old and growing up in Floriada, he charged head first into the sport of football. He started playing Pop Warner, and later path and tackle football, inspired by the legendary Deion Sanders and Emmitt Smith.

As a child, Ace Hood felt he had a choice, either to try to do what the dope boys were doing or further himself in college. He figured that football was his ticket to a better life. Fastforward, the successful father was forced to rethink those plans, as we so often are when something else is in store for us.

As someone who prioritizes his physical strength, Ace Hood believes diet is an essential part of living a healthy lifestyle. While enjoying home-cooked soul food can be nice and fulfilling [literally], Ace Hood says that eventually he observed that type of food was slowing his body down. Now a pescatarian, Ace Hood is a fan of reduced portions and says that “your body doesn’t need much to run.”

These are the same words he instills in his children Lyric and Sailor. In doing so, the father of two tries to discipline them into becoming consistent with making healthy choices and having healthy habits.

To live a longer, happier life Ace Hood holds his children accountable. He teaches them about the importance of what it means to balance and trust the process, as he learned himself.

“Know how to balance-- don’t fake it, embrace it!”

Watch to learn more about how Ace Hood balances fitness and music, while being a father!