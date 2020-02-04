Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Show Off All The Rooms In Their Impressive Home, Including North West's Pink Palace

Written by Tweety Elitou

From basin-less sinks that seemingly defies all logic to more refrigerators than we can count (even some hidden ones!), whenever we get a glimpse inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s $60 million California mansion, it instantly becomes a topic of conversation—by design of course!

Opening up their doors to Architectural Digest magazine, we soon learned more details behind the couple’s home, often referred to by Kanye as a "futuristic Belgian monastery.” According to Kim, the suburban Los Angeles home that the couple purchased in 2014 was immediately on her radar in 2013 after spotting it during a casual stroll, but for Kanye, the mansion was not exactly love at first sight.

“We passed by this incredibly extravagant house while strolling through the neighborhood. I’d just had North, and we were doing a lot of walking so I could work off some of the baby fat,” Kim, 39, told AD. “I didn’t really know Kanye’s style at that point, but I thought the house was perfection. Kanye was less enthusiastic. He said, ‘It’s workable.’” Workable indeed. Enlisting the help of Belgian designer and tastemaker Axel Vervoordt, Kanye was able to transform his home into the neutral-colored minimalistic home that often serves as a backdrop for the family’s social media posts.

"When I saw the kind of work he was doing, I thought, this man could design Batman's house. I had to work with him," Kanye, 42, shared. To promote calmness and relaxation, the pair modified the rooms of the huge mansion with a neutral palette and minimal furniture. According to Axel, "We changed the house by purifying it, and we kept pushing to make it purer and purer.”

While most of the house is shaded in nude hues, one room in the house particularly demands attention. Take a look at 6-year-old North West’s extremely pink bedroom below:

North’s room - Vincent VanDuysen pic.twitter.com/cVPSzJZzxD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

So, why does the couple’s eldest child have a brightly colored room? During a “Design Quiz” posted on YouTube by Architectural Digest, Kanye revealed, “North was the inspiration for the design of our house.” RELATED | Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Put Their 'Monastery Style' Calabasas Condo On The Market Keeping in mind, the married couple have four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm— the couple admits they were looking for a kid-friendly environment, especially since North loves to practice gymnastics, do cartwheels, and dance. “The kids, in the backyard there were all these stairs and we needed the kids to be able to ride their skateboards around, so as many places as I could take the stairs out I did,” said the proud dad. According to the famed rapper turned interior visionary, "This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around the family.”

“In the end, we don’t take it too seriously,” Kim said about designing their dream mansion. “We’re not going to be fanatics.” Watch the video below to find out which of the couple never used their pool, the room they are most proud of, and more!