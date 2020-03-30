Mariah Carey Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With A Makeup-Free Selfie And Quarantined Birthday Bash

To practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, many Aries found themselves having to rethink their birthday celebrations, so we weren’t too surprised when the fabulous singer opted to stay indoors to enjoy her big milestone⁠— in grand fashion of course!

Mariah Carey refused to let being quarantined stop her from celebrating her 50th birthday in style!

“Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love,” Mariah captioned a series of Instagram photos on Saturday (Mar. 28). Photographed partying with her 8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, she went on to add the hashtag, “#eternally12.”

In the first photo, the ageless beauty could be seen posing behind a homemade chocolate cake decorated with the number 12 and a series of candles. Dressed to the nines for her at-home birthday bash, Mimi looked stunning in a sheer black dress as she prepared to make her birthday wish. Delighted to celebrate their mom's big day, Mariah's twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon happily looked on.

In the next photo, the glamourous performer served fans her signature smile and stylish long blonde tresses as she posed with yet another chocolate cake that read, “Happy Anniversary Mariah.”

A mood! That goes to show you that it’s possible to celebrate your “anniversary” indoors and still fun.

On her actual birthday (March 27), the Grammy-award-winning singer left fans speechless by posting a makeup-free selfie on Instagram. Looking as though she hasn’t aged a day, the mother of two captioned the photo, "Starting 327 with a new song #stayhome."