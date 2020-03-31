Keke Palmer Opens Up About Her Mysterious Love Life And Reveals Why She Prefers Dating Non-Celebs

Written by Tweety Elitou

Keke Palmer is a celebrity that has successfully turned her Instagram timeline into an exclusive outlet for her fans to get to know her better! Whether she’s dropping gems with her witty motivational speeches or providing a much-needed laugh courtesy of her “Gag Is…” humor, the famed actress never disappoints.

On any given day, the Strahan, Sara and Keke co-host finds a way to provide her 9 million followers a glimpse into her everyday lifestyle, but according to Keke, some things are just off-limits. More specifically, her love life!

“I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?” Keke told Harper’s Bazaar in a recent interview. “Yes, I’m a hundred percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends.” She went on to explain, “I do have a Finsta. Sometimes I forget to post on there, ’cause I do post a lot of real moments and raw moments on my main Instagram page. But at the same time, when it comes to romance, [posting about it] doesn’t really come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it?”

Gearing up to host a revival of Singled Out on the mobile streaming platform Quibi, Keke briefly opened up about her own relationship requirements. Seemingly remaining on the same sentiment of privacy, Keke revealed her conscious decision to date outside of the celebrity world. “I’ve always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating,” she shared. “Not that I wouldn’t give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it’s easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career.” RELATED | Let's Have A Kiki: Keke Palmer Exclusively Reveals Why Being Black And Proud Makes Other People Mad

While being the celebrity in the relationship has its perks, Keke admits building a bond with someone comes with concerns that there may be ulterior motives. “I think a lot about, like, 'Does this person really like me for me'?” she openly expressed. “And it’s not just romantic relationships. It’s friends too. That wavering, that’s the most traumatic thing about fame. And that can really tear at your self-esteem if you let it. ’Cause the reality is you really might be a great person, you really might be that fun to be around, you might be that lovable, but because you’re always having to protect yourself from what people may want from you, you can’t even embrace the fact that maybe it’s all true.”

Despite those worries, Keke shared the news that she spent a few months on the dating app Raya, but didn’t quite find what she was looking for after she went on a date that felt more like a networking event. “I feel like I’m a very open person in general, so people wouldn’t even know what I’m being private about. I’m open especially when I feel like it can be useful for someone else,” she shared. “But I’m truly just the kind of person who follows what feels natural.”

It’s quite evident that Keke is longing for a long-lasting, genuine, and private relationship with someone she loves. When asked if she’s single or not, the award-winning actress continued to play into the mystery with two words: “Could be…” Read her full cover story here.