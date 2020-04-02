Watch! Chris Brown’s 4-Month-Old Son Aeko Brown Is Providing The Internet With Much-Needed Happiness

Chris Brown ’s son with ex Ammika Harris has a cuteness that cannot be ignored! For those who want to see for themselves, take a look at this adorable moment of baby Aeko Catori Brown that has fans swooning over the bright-eyed cutie.

On Tuesday (March 31), the proud father of two reposted this touching moment of his “Prince” smiling, and we honestly cannot get over how happy and delightful the 4-month-old infant is.

“Look at you. You're so handsome,” Ammika, who currently resides in Germany, can be heard saying in the background as her gushing baby boy cheerfully responds with a smile.

Chris is clearly missing his baby boy as he remains quarantined in California. Born in November 2019, the award-winning rapper’s son (and twin!) has won the hearts of many fans with his overall sweet demeanor.