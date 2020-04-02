Watch! Chris Brown’s 4-Month-Old Son Aeko Brown Is Providing The Internet With Much-Needed Happiness

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Chris Brown’s son with ex Ammika Harris has a cuteness that cannot be ignored! For those who want to see for themselves, take a look at this adorable moment of baby Aeko Catori Brown that has fans swooning over the bright-eyed cutie.
On Tuesday (March 31), the proud father of two reposted this touching moment of his “Prince” smiling, and we honestly cannot get over how happy and delightful the 4-month-old infant is.
“Look at you. You're so handsome,” Ammika, who currently resides in Germany, can be heard saying in the background as her gushing baby boy cheerfully responds with a smile.
RELATED | Chris Brown Reveals First Full Picture Of Newborn Son Aeko Catori
Chris is clearly missing his baby boy as he remains quarantined in California. Born in November 2019, the award-winning rapper’s son (and twin!) has won the hearts of many fans with his overall sweet demeanor.
While the coronavirus outbreak may leave these times feeling uncertain, thankfully we have tender moments like these to remind us of the pure joy, love and happiness that our little ones bring. With over 2 million views and over 700K likes, we know we’re not the only ones blessed with this realization.
Let’s pray that COVID-19 comes to a halt soon so we can all get back to our everyday lives with the ones we love. Amen!
(Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)
