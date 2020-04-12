Everything We Know About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s New $15 Million Malibu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are California dreaming and have reportedly landed themselves a new Malibu mansion.

The royal couple, who recently relocated to Los Angeles with their son Archie, have bought a $15 million five-bedroom home from Mel Gibson, DailyMail reports.

According to The Sun, estate agent Andrea Pilot posted on Instagram last week saying, “Big news Prince Harry & Meghan buy Mel Gibson’s house.”

However, the post has since been deleted and the firm has denied any comments.

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And Baby Archie Moved To Los Angeles

The Malibu mansion reportedly has two swimming pools, a private gym and five acres of land. When asked if the Sussexes were the new owners of the home, a source told DailyMail, “Non-disclosure agreements have been signed. But you're very warm.”

“It is fabulously beautiful, so maybe they took one look in there and wanted to have it,” the source continued. “It's very private. There's nothing on the market like it."

Check out photos of the stunning home here.