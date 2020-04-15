Russell Wilson Is Unable To Physically Attend Ciara's Ultrasound Appointment Due To Coronavirus

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
After recently celebrating their exciting gender reveal, Ciara and Russell Wilson shared some news that is impacting plenty of families right now.
Like many pregnant women in America, Ciara revealed to her social media followers that sadly, her husband Russell wasn’t able to attend her ultrasound appointment due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus crisis.
“The life of a pregnant woman in COVID-19 Era is very interesting... Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound ❤️,” she singer shared. “We don’t hear too much about US during this time. Inviting all my pregnant women to chat with me and my doctor today on IG LIVE 2 pm PST #WomensWednesday.”
The “Level Up” singer and superstar quarterback welcomed their daughter Sienna Princess in April of 2017, and Ciara is also mom to 5-year-old son Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.
Prayers to Ciara and all of the other pregnant women experiencing these milestones alone. All expecting moms should tune into her Instagram live session today (April 15 at 2pm PST) to express their feelings surrounding this matter.
