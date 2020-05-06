Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her 38th Birthday With Her Loving Daughters, Countless Flowers, And Even Colorful Piñatas

Written by Tweety Elitou

Vanessa Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she celebrated her 38th birthday with her beautiful baby girls by her side. Photographed with her daughters—17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka, and baby Capri— the proud mom was all smiles as she shared this Instagram photo on Tuesday (May 5).

“#CincodeMayo #TacoTuesday #micumpleaños Thx to my girls for ordering these flowers and piñatas for mama,” Vanessa captioned the family photo. Giving fans a peek into how she celebrated her special day, which coincides with Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday, Vanessa shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories highlighting her personal milestone. RELATED | Vanessa Bryant Discovers Birthday Card From Kobe Bryant

Keep scrolling to take a look at the delicious homemade tacos she enjoyed, the Starbucks drinks that brought back memories of her late husband, and the massive amount of balloons given to her by her daughters.

Reposting numerous birthday shout outs on her IG Stories, Vanessa was also showered with countless flowers from celebrity friends, including Lala Anthony, Ciara and Russell Wilson, the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Natalia even wrote a thoughtful birthday note to her mom that read: “You are [the] strongest person I know and I am so grateful to have you as my mom! I will always be the Ethel to your Lucy! Love, Natalia.”

(Photo: Vanessa Bryant/Instagram Stories)















How thoughtful. We cannot get enough of the endless love that pours from the Bryant family. Sadly, this is the first birthday Vanessa celebrated without her late husband Kobe Bryant, and their beautiful daughter Gianna.