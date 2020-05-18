Todd Tucker Surprised Wife Kandi Burruss With A ‘Mask On’ Social Distancing-Themed 44th Birthday Party

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Social distancing measures weren't going to stop Kandi Burruss from celebrating her 44th birthday in major style.
The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star who turned 44 on Sunday, May 17th, had a creative birthday party thanks to her husband, Todd Tucker. The theme was “Mask On,” where all guests took the proper precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by wearing face masks. Covered and ready to party, attendees were in for a fun afternoon.
Held in a parking lot, Kandi pulled up in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, looking cute and casual wearing a red romper with white Gucci sneakers. She posed in front of her step-and-repeat wearing a mask from her new collection. “I’m Embedded in Your MF’ing Brain” was written across the front of it.
Kandi even did a social distancing birthday dance while her friends cheered her on.
Some of Kandi’s celebrity friends, including Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Shamea Morton-Mwangi, Shekinah Anderson and Rasheeda Frost showed up for her special day. However, her fellow RHOA cast members were noticeably absent.
Todd even surprised the birthday girl with a new Audemars Piguet watch to commemorate her personal milestone.
We're glad that Kandi was able to celebrate with friends and family amid the coronavirus pandemic. They celebrated safely and in style!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS