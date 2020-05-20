Aww!: Little Future Receives Several Touching Tributes For His 6th Birthday

Written by Tweety Elitou

It seems like only yesterday when Ciara announced that she was pregnant with her first child. Now, the singer’s eldest child Future Zahir Wilburn is celebrating his 6th birthday! Sidebar: Are we the only ones wondering where the time has gone? No, seriously.

Ringing in his milestone on Tuesday (May 19), the birthday boy was all smiles as he received a series of birthday smooches from his loving mother. RELATED | Gender Reveal! Ciara And Russell Wilson Announce They Are Having A...

“6 Kisses for the #Birthday Boy,” Ciara captioned an Instagram video displaying her affection. “My Baby Boys growing up, and I’m just so proud and grateful!”

The proud mom continued, “You’re obsessed with knowing Jesus, Reading, Learning, Loving, and Smiling! I see the beautiful works of God by seeing you grow! Happy Birthday Sushine! Mommy Loves you sooo much!” Keeping the love going, Little Future also received a loving birthday shout-out from his dad, rapper Future. “Happy Birthday FUTURE,” he wrote on Twitter. “Love u FOREVER twin.”

Happy Birthday FUTURE. Love u FOREVER twin — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 19, 2020

Of course, the birthday tributes didn’t stop there! Little Future’s stepfather, Russell Wilson, also took the time to write a touching tribute to his “best friend.” “You are my daily inspiration. My best friend,” Papa Russell captioned an Instagram video swimming with the birthday boy.

He continued, “Full of Love, Joy, and Grace. I thank Jesus everyday for who you are & being able to lead & guide you. Your future is forever endless and I pray you swim into every opportunity and obstacle in life with this much Love and Enthusiasm. Happy 6th Birthday Future! Daddy loves you!” With these sweet messages, it’s no question Little Future is loved. Join us in wishing him a happy birthday!