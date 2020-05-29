Porsha Williams Shares Relationship Status With Fiancé Dennis McKinley— Is This The Possible Wedding Date?

Written by Tweety Elitou

Porsha Williams provided a bit of sweetness to the extremely spicy Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show with news about her wedding plans. After recapping the explosive moments from season 12, the bride-to-be revealed that her relationship with fiancé Dennis McKinley has gotten stronger as they jointly raise their adorable daughter, Pilar.

As far as their nuptials, the reality star says that there's no race to the altar. “I’m not in a rush,” Porsha explained to Andy Cohen during the show's virtual reunion. “I mean, my fiancé is here, we are living together, we are loving each other, we are raising our daughter. I am not in a rush. What I’m taking my time doing is making sure our love is solid and strong. When you get married, you’re married for a lifetime. It will be there. I have my ring, and we’re good.”

So, when should we expect a lavish wedding? The 38-year-old star admitted she is not exactly sure, but they do have a date in mind. “I want to have a New Year wedding, so with all this crazy stuff going on with the pandemic and all that, I really don’t know where it is,” she said. “Maybe this new year or maybe the next new year.” Excited for the blushing bride-to-be, friend to the show Tanya Sams chimed in that she would like to attend asking, “Can you please wait until you can have more than ten people gathering so that, like, I can be there?” RELATED | Why Porsha Williams Says She Moved Too Fast With Dennis McKinley

This beckons the question, will the women from the show be members of the wedding party? According to Porsha, she was thinking of keeping it cute and intimate. “To be honest, after my first marriage, not that my last bridesmaids did anything, I love them to death, most are family... I did say that I would like to be standing there just with my sister and my fiancé. He has a brother that he’s really close to, too.”

However, she did mention that she was not opposed to having her loving cast members participate in the event if the lovebirds decided to throw a grand wedding. “A lot of these girls in these squares are very loving and have been very supportive of me and yes, if I have a bridal party, I would definitely be choosing some of these glamazons.” Do we hear a spin-off wedding event coming? We can only hope to get a peek of what Porsha and Dennis have in store for their big wedding day.