Porsha Williams' Radical New Path To Activism Is In Her DNA

Written by Tira Urquhart

Porsha Williams is urging protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement to “keep going.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been on the front lives marching for the Black Lives Matter movement since the horrific death of George Floyd. Porsha posted several videos of herself and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, among those being tear-gassed during a protest in Atlanta on Instagram on June 1, advised that instances like this shouldn't deter anyone from joining the Black Lives Matter movement or continuing the fight. "Keep going. They can't stop us," Porsha said. "And that's one of the reasons why I wanted to be on the front line firsthand because I want to know what they feel before I even speak on it."

The 38-year-old reality star is taking after her grandfather, the late Reverend Hosea Williams who marched with Dr. King and John Lewis during the civil rights movement. On the 2-part special of Watch What Happens Live, Porsha encouraged young people not to get discouraged and to keep marching. “If you are out for the protest, it's not for the picture, it's not just to be out there. You are out there to fight. Stay focused on your mission, and that is to be heard and to be seen, absolutely. So I would just say don't let them intimidate us, period."

Porsha also shared how she was first "smacked in the face with racism" while attending a protest with her grandfather at 6 years old. She recalled how they were confronted by the KKK, who threw rocks and used racial slurs. She's also come a long way since she first admitted on the Housewives that she did not know the Underground Railroad was not an actual railroad. We love to see personal growth and development! We’re glad that that she is taking part in this global movement.