Wiz Khalifa And His Son Sebastian Wear Matching $7k Sneakers Posing In Front Of An Old School Chevy

Wiz Khalifa wears many hats, but his most important role is being a dad to his seven-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz that he shares with his ex, Amber Rose.
The Grammy award-winning artist coaches his son’s baseball team, the duo bonds over music, and they share a love for cars.
Wiz recently posted a series of photos of him and his mini-me bonding in front of a black old school Chevy Impala.
They were superfly wearing matching Off-White x Nike dunks (reselling for $7k), shorts, and long sleeve graphic Tees. The doting dad wore a trucker cap with a phrase that says, “SMILE: You’re somebody’s reason to keep going.” Aww, we love their love!
This is the absolute cutest father-son moment!
