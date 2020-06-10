Wiz Khalifa And His Son Sebastian Wear Matching $7k Sneakers Posing In Front Of An Old School Chevy

Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian

Wiz Khalifa And His Son Sebastian Wear Matching $7k Sneakers Posing In Front Of An Old School Chevy

The duo shares a love of sneakers and old school cars.

Published 2 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Wiz Khalifa wears many hats, but his most important role is being a dad to his seven-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz that he shares with his ex, Amber Rose

The Grammy award-winning artist coaches his son’s baseball team, the duo bonds over music, and they share a love for cars. 

Wiz recently posted a series of photos of him and his mini-me bonding in front of a black old school Chevy Impala. 

They were superfly wearing matching Off-White x Nike dunks (reselling for $7k), shorts, and long sleeve graphic Tees.  The doting dad wore a trucker cap with a phrase that says, “SMILE: You’re somebody’s reason to keep going.” Aww, we love their love!

This is the absolute cutest father-son moment!

(Photo: P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style