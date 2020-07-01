Teyana Taylor Announces Makeup Collaboration With MAC

Written by Tweety Elitou

Teyana Taylor has several reasons to count her blessings this year, which includes expecting her second child with husband Iman Shumpert, landing the #1 spot on the Billboard Top R&B chart for her new album, and even snagging the BET Award for “Video Director of the Year.”

Today was a great day! I won a BET award for “Video director of the year”, #THEALBUM #1 on billboard Top R&B & #8 on billboard 200! Wow I’m so emotional because everyone who knows my story knows i’ve stayed patient & never gave up. 😢🥺🖤 Trust God’s timing. We did it y’all!🙌🏾 — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) June 29, 2020

“I am so emotional because every who knows my story knows I’ve stayed patient & never gave up,” she wrote on Twitter. “Trust God’s timing. We did it y’all!” RELATED | Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Announce Baby Number 2

Now, the “Made It” singer is announcing to fans the exciting news that she has landed first-ever makeup collection with MAC Cosmetics!

“I’ll always be a 90’s girl at heart!!! I’m so excited to finally share my @maccosmetics collection with you guys,” the 29-year-old beauty wrote on Instagram. “We took some of my absolute MAC favorites to inspire these limited-edition custom shades with this iconic neon packaging! I can’t wait for you all to get your hands on it in July!!!” She continued, “It’s so bomb on, I’m currently rocking 3 of the glosses & marching lipsticks in these four photos! #MACTeyanaTaylor.”

The 13-piece limited edition collection will feature boldly colored lipstick, sparkly lip-gloss, neon lip liner, and more. Amazing! We can’t wait to get our hands on the MAC x Teyana Taylor collection, which will be exclusively available online at maccosmetics.com on July 14. Now Teyana, can we please get the prayer, sis? Thank you in advance.