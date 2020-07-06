Pregnant Ciara And Daughter Sienna Are Photographed At Home By Russell Wilson For Vogue

R & B singer Ciara has been at home in quarantine with her family awaiting her third child's birth. She recently opened up to British VOGUE about pregnancy during the pandemic and how she and her family have spent their shelter at home time. While sheltering in her San Diego, California home, the star gives an intimate portrayal of her pregnancy experience during a global pandemic, her faith and relationship with God, and how she finds inner strength. "I always ask, 'How do I make the best of this moment?' That's always been my attitude when you go through adversity… It's why I keep getting pregnant! My body goes through this process where it shakes, and I have to throw up. It's a traumatic thing, but then I see the baby and forget all about it."

Photographed by husband Russell Wilson, the spread also features the couple's children Future Zahir and Sienna. Ciara wears ivory knit Jill Sander dress and matching cardigan for one of the beautiful photos taken in her yard, surrounded by lush greenery. For another photo, the kids played in the grass, and the cutest of them all is 3-year-old Sienna wearing a matching leopard swimsuit with her mom. While in quarantine, Ciara says that she and Russell like to have a routine for the kids and make sure the kids maintain a sense of normalcy. "The simplest things in a child's life can have the biggest impact on who they become, and we take a lot of pride in that. Future has a chore checklist and has been sweeping up around the house. Russ is all about structure – for boys especially."

"The male presence is very important for both boys and girl. Your son gets to see how his dad treats a woman, and your daughter gets to see how you are loved. I'm a daddy's girl, and my dad's love is what saved me in situations in my life when I could have taken a left turn. I would think, 'My dad wouldn't love like this.' I think about my dad's love, and that's how my husband loves me," Ciara tells British Vogue. We're not exactly sure when Ciara is due because she's declined to disclose the date, telling British VOGUE: "I don't like to put it out there in public. I just pray I make it to that magic 38-week mark." For more on this lovely interview, click here.

Written by Tira Urquhart