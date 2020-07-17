Quavo And Saweetie Wear Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars In Designer Fashions In GQ Feature

Written by Tweety Elitou

We stan for a Black love story! Especially when the real-life romance includes a chaotic first date filled with twists and turns. Keep scrolling to see how an Instagram DM and a serious crush resulted in their adorable relationship. While chatting with GQ Magazine, Saweetie revealed she has always been attracted to Quavo. “He's always been fine to me. I would screenshot his picture and be like, ‘Damn, this n**** is fine,’” she told the magazine.

(Photo: Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic)















For Quavo, it was love at first sight when he first saw the 27-year-old “Icy Girl” rapper on his Instagram Explore page. “I was like, ‘D*mn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her,” he shared. “I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?’” He later adds, “I slid in her DM and I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’” “He sent me the snowflake [emoji],” Saweetie said, “and I sent him the stir-fry back.” The rest is a trap-rap love story!

The couple told GQ, that they shared messages and talked for hours on the phone before then officially met in Atlanta. While the story of their first date starts off romantically, it almost ended in a disaster. When Quavo invited the Sacramento girl to his hometown in the ATL, he took her to his favorite restaurant, Stoney River, where he nearly choked to death on a crab cake. The drama didn’t stop there. After dinner, Quavo took Saweetie on a tour of the Quality Control Music studio, where all of the magic happens for the rap trio The Migos. Later, the pair headed to the famous strip club, Magic City, to throw a few bills at the most elite exotic dancers in the city. While the music was banging and the bills where flying, a fight broke out causing the duo to lose each other in the melee. RELATED | Saweetie Drops Into A Split After Receiving Two Birkin Bags From Quavo And Celebrates 27 With Multiple Parties

“I didn't know if it was on some gang sh*t, so it was like, ‘Let's get to the car!’ ” Quavo recalled, shaking his head in embarrassment. “All this time, I forget I'm having a date! She catches up and cussed me out in front of Magic City.” Since the Coronavirus lockdown, the couple has been passing time by documenting their quarantine life on Instagram. On July 2, Quavo helped his leading lady celebrate her birthday with a few friends and two Birkin bags.

Like most of us, they have also been binge-watching shows, cooking, working on music, and building on their relationship. The USC graduate who studied business and communication, says that she has learned to communicate on a more personal level thanks to her man. “Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator,” she said. “I feel like I'm growing and I'm maturing because of him—not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté.… I don't know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.” “When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie sh*t go out the window and the Quavo sh*t go out the window,” Quavo added. "I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me." He continued, “I don't let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she's helping me grow up. She's showing me how to love a woman.” If you think that this love story is sweet, then you’ll love their couple's Q&A: