Boss Babe!: Jackie Aina Announces The Launch Of Her Black-Owned Self Care Brand, FORVR Mood

Often considered a forever mood by many of her fans, the YouTube sensation took to social media to introduce her millions of followers to her newest business endeavor, Forvr Mood.

Beauty influencer Jackie Aina just announced the upcoming release of her self-care brand that promises to make this summer lit—literally!

“4 moods. 4 vibes. 4 ways to treat yourself,” the 32-year-old captioned an Instagram video showing off her luxe candle collection.

In the launch video highlighting the new collection, viewers can catch a glimpse of four different candles: Caked Up, Matcha Business, Left On Read, and Cuffing Season.

“Meet the @forvrmood family! Go to FORVRmood.com to sign up our mailing list for first access,” she continued. “EARLY ACCESS launches on my birthday, August 4th.”

While it is unclear how much the candles will cost, we are sure the line won’t disappoint!

“I can’t wait to share with all of you each scent story, the inspiration for each candle, and why we decided to launch with candles in the first place,“ Jackie tweeted. “There is so much emotion and memory tied to smells; it’s and honor to share this with all of you.”