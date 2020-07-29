Lil Yachty Spends $20K On A Purple Treehouse Couch And Shows The Haters How He Sits On It When They Questioned How It Works

Well, Lil Yachty took shopping to an entirely different level. He spent $20K on this new treehouse couch, and shows us the many ways you can sit on it.

Yachty posted a video to TikTok showing fans how it plans on enjoying it eclectic yet lavish couch. 'Sitting on the edge like a normal human being,' he says in the clip while sitting up. 'Laying, sleeping boat and relaxing,' and 'at the top,' the rapper says while narrating the video.

He also sits with his legs up like he's in a treehouse. We're not sure where he purchased this insane piece of furniture, but it looks like he's enjoying it!