Lil Yachty Spends $20K On A Purple Treehouse Couch And Shows The Haters How He Sits On It When They Questioned How It Works

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty Spends $20K On A Purple Treehouse Couch And Shows The Haters How He Sits On It When They Questioned How It Works

He took quarantine shopping to a new level.

Published Yesterday

During quarantine, we’ve all shopped online & bought some things we didn’t need.

Well, Lil Yachty took shopping to an entirely different level. He spent $20K on this new treehouse couch, and shows us the many ways you can sit on it. 

Yachty posted a video to TikTok showing fans how it plans on enjoying it eclectic yet lavish couch. 'Sitting on the edge like a normal human being,' he says in the clip while sitting up. 'Laying, sleeping boat and relaxing,' and 'at the top,' the rapper says while narrating the video. 

He also sits with his legs up like he's in a treehouse. We're not sure where he purchased this insane piece of furniture, but it looks like he's enjoying it!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC