Aoki Lee Simmons Has A Hilarious Request After Her Big Sister Ming Posted This Sexy Bikini Pic

Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons constantly keep us comment creeping thanks to their hilarious social media interactions. Over the weekend was no different when the famous sisters held a public conversation about breasts. It all started when Ming posted this poolside photo showing off her sexy white bikini. “She got a baby sunburn,” she captioned the image.

Complimenting her big sister’s new pic, Aoki playfully responded in the comments: “…Venmo me some t*tty, you can put it on your taxes as charity work.” The fun didn’t end there. “No, No,” the 20-year-old model replied to her little sister, “I need them all, grow some.”

Ha! These sisters sure do know how to keep each other on their toes. RELATED | Aoki Lee Simmons Comes Charging For A Troll Who Suggested Her Big Sis, Ming Lee Simmons Was Stupid

As far as we’re concerned, Aoki looks amazing! The 17-year-old Harvard student recently posted this photo showing off her bikini body, and we are absolutely speechless.

“Chilin’ in my backyard,” she captioned the sexy poolside photo that has snagged over 29K likes. We think the social media reaction to her photo speaks volumes. *wink*