LeToya Luckett Hosts Virtual Babyshower At Home Due To The Covid-19 Pandemic

LeToya Luckett-Walker was a stunning mother-to-be at the baby shower celebration of her second child.
The Greenleaf star and her husband, Tommicus Walker, shared their joy with family and friends in a safari-themed extravaganza via Instagram live. Like many families, LeToya had to host a virtual shower due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Virtual Baby shower for baby boy Walker," she captioned the Instagram live video.
LeToya is accompanied by her hubby, 2-year-old daughter, Gianna, step-daughter Madison,6, and her mother during the video. She allowed a couple of fans to join her session where they were able to congratulate her.
The Grammy Award winning singer opened up presents from some of her celebrity friends, such as Eudoxie Bridges, Ludacris' wife.
Congratulations to LeToya and her growing family!
