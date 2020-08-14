Kylie Jenner Breaks Travel Ban To Take BFF Stassie And Fam On A Luxe Island Vacation For Her 23rd Birthday

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Kylie Jenner seemingly decided that the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t hinder her from celebrating her 23rd birthday abroad with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, bestie Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou, and 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
Hopping on her private jet, the beauty mogul headed to the islands of Turks and Caicos and from the looks of the photos, she doesn’t seem too bothered by California’s non-essential travel ban.
With a series of Instagram photos highlighting her luxe vacay, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appears to be living out her traveler’s dream.
Like any KarJenner travel excursion, the getaway seemed to be perfection with fireworks, luxe accommodations, and plenty of fun in the sun.
The reality star and multi-millionaire even invited her brother Rob Kardashian to enjoy the beachside festivities.
“Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam,” Rob captioned a series of photos, including an image in the pool with the father of Khloe’s child, Tristan Thompson. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner‼️ Love You!!”
Wow! Must be nice.
