Black Is King!: Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London's Son Kross Celebrates His 4th Birthday In A Kente Cloth Ensemble

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lauren London turned to Instagram to post a sweet message to her son Kross Asghedom, who celebrated his 4th birthday with some serious Black Pride! “My Little Prince. Son of Ermias. You Are Love. You will Soar. I am Honored to Be Your Mommy. Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss,” the doting mom captioned the photo of her baby boy on Monday (Aug. 31).

The marathon continues! Looking like the spitting image of his father—the late rapper, Nipsey Hussle—the birthday boy seemed to be in good spirits as he styled in a blue Kente cloth ensemble for his big milestone. We cannot get over how the cutie pumped his fist in the air in celebration of his Blackness. We love to see it! RELATED | Lauren London Posts Emotional Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On His 35th Birthday

For those who may not be aware, Kross’ birthday comes two weeks after what would have been Nipsey’s 35th birthday. Samantha Smith, the late rapper's sister, also shared a sweet post honoring the toddler.

"I see you I see my brother," she captioned a throwback photo with Kross. "I see you I see a strong warrior ready to take on a world and make your imprint. I knew you before you got here! Connected to you in earlier lifetimes and I’m grateful to experience you once more Aunties baby. I love you Kross the Boss. Happy Birthday." Join us in wishing "Kross The Boss" a happy birthday!