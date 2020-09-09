What A Welcome!: Erykah Badu Oversaw Teyana Taylor's At-Home Birth And Ushered In Baby Rue Rose With Crystals

Written by Tweety Elitou

Erykah Badu played a major role in the arrival of Teyana Taylor’s second child with her husband, Iman Shumpert. Acting as the “welcoming committee” for the Shumpert family’s new arrival—who made a surprise debut on Sunday—the soul singer and certified doula opened up about her experience celebrating the natural home birth of baby Rue Rose. RELATED | Teyana Taylor Hires Erykah Badu To Help With The At Home Delivery Of Her 2nd Child “Now that Rue Rose is here, time to charge up some baby shirts — let’s go,” Erykah shared in an Instagram video. “I remember reading that Emoto said that human consciousness could affect the molecular structure of water. The intention could change the cellular patterns.”

She continued, “Why not with words on shirts? Turning the shirt inside out and writing a message of calmness or peace or healing could do the same thing. I imagine that the cells mimic the intent of words, so I decided to charge it even more with the sunlight and crystals.” Born in the bathroom—just like her big sister Junie— Baby Rue Rose has already made her impression on the world with over 21,000 followers on Instagram.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit,” Iman proudly shared on Monday morning. “She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now...when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy... but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital!” The proud dad continued, “Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins....again. Welcome babygirl...we love you!” RELATED | Surprise Delivery! Iman Shumpert Posts First Video Of Newborn Daughter Rue Rose Celebrating his wife, the NBA star followed up with his birth announcement with a tribute to his wife. “Let’s talk about the Goat...two kids...no meds...both natural births successfully done at home—in a bathroom,” he captioned an Instagram photo of Teyana. “I get a lot of credit at times but I literally just applaud the way she carried the weight twice, which in actuality equates to her dedicating two years of herself to add to our growing dinner reservation.”

He added, “When you really think about it...all I have to do as a man is catch. When we talk hero’s, who talks about super powers and doesn’t mention the power of making another minion for your own army! @teyanataylor you are the toughest piece of filet mignon I ever had on my plate. It’s up over u mama. Kno dat. I LOVE YOU.” How sweet! Congratulations to the Shumperts and their new addition. Welcome to the world, Rue Rose!