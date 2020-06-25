Teyana Taylor Hires Erykah Badu To Help With The At Home Delivery Of Her 2nd Child

Teyana Taylor already has her birthing plan for her second child with her husband, Iman Shumpert.

Opening up to Nick Cannon on his radio morning show, the famous singer revealed that not only is she considering having an at-home birth, but she’s also entrusting soul singer and certified doula Erykah Badu to help her give birth to her bundle of joy.

“I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby,” Teyana told Nick during his Power 106 radio show. “I’ll make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor.”

In case you missed it, Teyana's daughter Junie arrived three weeks before her due date, resulting in the 29-year-old delivering her first child on her bathroom floor in December 2015.

“I'm considering home birth, and I'm actually going to be doing it with Erykah,” she added. “Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I'm super excited. I'ma have her just sing her verse from 'Lowkey' to me to calm my nerves.”