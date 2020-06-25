Teyana Taylor Hires Erykah Badu To Help With The At Home Delivery Of Her 2nd Child

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Teyana Taylor already has her birthing plan for her second child with her husband, Iman Shumpert.
Opening up to Nick Cannon on his radio morning show, the famous singer revealed that not only is she considering having an at-home birth, but she’s also entrusting soul singer and certified doula Erykah Badu to help her give birth to her bundle of joy.
RELATED | Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Announce Baby Number 2
“I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby,” Teyana told Nick during his Power 106 radio show. “I’ll make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor.”
In case you missed it, Teyana's daughter Junie arrived three weeks before her due date, resulting in the 29-year-old delivering her first child on her bathroom floor in December 2015.
“I'm considering home birth, and I'm actually going to be doing it with Erykah,” she added. “Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I'm super excited. I'ma have her just sing her verse from 'Lowkey' to me to calm my nerves.”
Amazing! For those who don’t know, Ms. Badu is not only musically talented but also follows her spiritual journey closely, which ultimately led her to become a birthing coach.
“I became a doula by default," Ms. Badu shared in a 2015 interview with Pitchfork. “I started studying to be a doula and got my certification in 2011 and now I’m in training to become a midwife. I’m almost there and before I know it I’ll be able to open my own practice, if that’s what I desire."
RELATED | Erykah Badu Says 'It's A Legend That My Box Changes People' On Her Viral Vulva-Infused Incense
Teyana recently collaborated with Erykah on “Lowkey” for her new album, The Album.
(Photos: Prince Williams/Wireimage, Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
days
COMMENTS