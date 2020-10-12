Offset Buys Cardi B A $300K Rolls-Royce Truck Complete With Custom Car Seat For Kulture On Her 28th Birthday

Cardi B has had quite a birthday weekend! From relishing in luxe hotel accommodations to hosting a star-studded birthday party , the city of sin definitely didn’t get the weekend off—and best believe, the proof is in the footage!

A post shared by C A R D I B FAN ACCOUNT🔥 (@cardistories) on Oct 12, 2020 at 3:55am PDT

Celebrating her 28th birthday in Las Vegas, the “WAP” rapper seemed to be in good spirits as she captured some of the most memorable moments on her social media, including the luxe gifts she received from her very rich friends.

Speaking of unforgettable milestones, we would be remiss without mentioning the $300K gift she received from her husband Offset, although she filed for divorce back in September.

RELATED | Offset Surprises Cardi B With Birthday Billboard From Daughter Kulture

Hours after presenting his wife with a humongous billboard on behalf of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture, the Migos rapper gifted his forever bae an extremely expensive 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV ($335,350). Of course, that’s just the starting price for the luxe vehicle that was customized to the max!

The luxury automobile even had a customized RR leather baby seat, emblazoned with Baby Kulture’s name.

Keep scrolling to see how Cardi reacted to the grand gesture, along with the moment fans began to chant “take Offset back.”