Money Moves!: Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had A Job As Nicole Richie's Assistant When She Needed Cash

Khloe Kardashian just opened up about her first gig while chatting on the Emergency Contact podcast on Monday (Oct. 12). During the interview with Simon Huck and Melissa Gray Washington, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she once worked for Nicole Richie—although it didn’t last long.

“I was Nicole Richie's assistant, and you were Jonathan Cheban's assistant,” Khloe explained to Simon, who has been a longtime family friend. “We met five faces ago.”

Khloe went on to reveal that the pre-fame job didn't last very long.

“I went to school with [Nicole Richie]. She was one of my best friends growing up and so we were really, really close,” she continued. “Then, when she started doing Simple Life—I think it was after Simple Life towards the end—she just needed some help and I just needed a job.”