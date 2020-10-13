Money Moves!: Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had A Job As Nicole Richie's Assistant When She Needed Cash

The KUWTK star also revealed her thoughts about the family's reality show ending.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Khloe Kardashian just opened up about her first gig while chatting on the Emergency Contact podcast on Monday (Oct. 12). During the interview with Simon Huck and Melissa Gray Washington, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she once worked for Nicole Richie—although it didn’t last long.

“I was Nicole Richie's assistant, and you were Jonathan Cheban's assistant,” Khloe explained to Simon, who has been a longtime family friend. “We met five faces ago.”

Khloe went on to reveal that the pre-fame job didn't last very long.

“I went to school with [Nicole Richie]. She was one of my best friends growing up and so we were really, really close,” she continued. “Then, when she started doing Simple Life—I think it was after Simple Life towards the end—she just needed some help and I just needed a job.”

(Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

As Nicole's assistant, we are sure that Khloe was afforded many luxuries that included meeting more Hollywood It-Girls. However, the 36-year-old reality star admits she “never thought about” doing a reality show until KUWTK, which wasn’t initially expected to be such a viral sensation. 

“We were told we were show filler and so like, 'Don't get too comfortable, this is just show filler.' And then, it turned into what it turned into,” she shared. “But I think with that going in your head, there wasn't any pressure…You're just like, 'Oh OK. They don't even think we're gonna last, so let's just go have fun.’"

FYI: The famous family recently announced their decision to end KUWTK in 2012 with their 20th season.

According to Khloe, “It's devastating, I think, for all of us.” 

She later adds, “It's hard because I'm not good with change…but that doesn't mean I don't need a break. I'm also sometimes afraid to take the break…I know it's good, I know it's probably the best thing for all of us. But, it hits me in waves.”

(Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

