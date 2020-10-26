Put Some Respeck On Her Name!: Has Ari Fletcher Earned $10 Million As An Influencer?

Written by BET Staff

Ariana "Ari" Fletcher has fans eager to know her secret to secure the bag after news surfaced that she’s allegedly earned $10 million in the past two years. While we don’t see any social media posts where the millionaire makes those claims herself, she neither confirmed nor denied earning the lump some after someone on Twitter shared the news via Twitter.

Eager to answer the question that’s blowing up social media, we decided to do some research on the social influencer with over 4.2 million Instagram followers. Here’s what we found! According to an interview she did with Afro Tech, the social media influencer earned her fortunes from monetizing her Instagram posts earning $150,000 per month.“When I was younger, being around people who had strong business practices showed me the value of my platforms,” she shared. “Unlike some social media influencers, I actually converted my [platform] into a business that generates money for me.” RELATED | Ari Fletcher Gets Experimental 'Internal Bra' Plastic Surgery Procedure

“I’ve made over $1 million from Instagram so I’m proof this can be done,” she continued. “Not only in terms of monetizing from the pictures that I post, but also using formulas from these other successful brands that I back to create my own successful brand.”

While it is unclear if the 25-year-old has actually netted $10 million, it is quite apparent that Ari is one to watch. Who knows, we may be looking at one of the most influential Black women of 2020!