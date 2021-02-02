Love Is Never Canceled!: Gayle King’s Daughter, Kirby Bumpus Ties The Knot At Oprah’s Luxe California Estate

2020 has been a year of pivoting when it comes to weddings. Most couples have either postponed their nuptials or have chosen to wed in very small ceremonies, but one thing is for sure, love isn't canceled.

Well, after planning her wedding for over a year, Kirby Bumpus, Gayle King's daughter, has decided to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Oprah Winfrey's Santa Barbara estate.

Yesterday, King shared the news that the lovely couple could finally get married to just six guests in attendance back in December. Following safety protocols due to Covid-19, King shared that she couldn't hug her daughter on her big day. "Not the wedding we planned in 2020, but my favorite son @willgb3 performed the ceremony... the day was gorgeous, and so was Kirby! I call that perfection," said King in an Instagram caption.