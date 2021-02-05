Aww!: Safaree And Erica Mena Celebrate Their Daughter’s 1st Birthday With An At-Home Extravaganza And Pricey Photoshoot

Written by Tweety Elitou

Safaree and Erica Mena spared no expense in the celebration of their daughter’s 1st birthday! Although the famous pair were unable to throw their baby girl a luxe birthday party—due to pandemic restrictions—the proud parents were able to provide Baby Safire Samuels with an at-home extravaganza, along with a photoshoot to remember.

“Yesterday Mommy threw me my first birthday party ever at home,” read a video posted on Safire Majesty’s Instagram account, along with a series of stunning photos. RELATED | Safaree Shares A Rare Glimpse Of His Newborn Baby Girl In This Sweet Daddy-Daughter Photo

According to Safaree, the lovely images in honor of her big milestone were quite pricey. “Her photoshoot cost more than any shoot I’ve ever done,” the rapper and reality star captioned a behind-the-scenes video of the birthday girl posing in a scenic environment.

In the photos that looked straight out of a fairytale book, the 1-year-old adorably styled in a pink floral dress, fit for a princess. “Tea party with a magical unicorn,” Erica captioned a series of images captured by Wee Love Photography. “How else can a magical little girl celebrate her quarantine first birthday?” There is no denying that Baby Samuels is loved. Later in the day, Safaree posted a sweet daddy-daughter moment with the birthday girl. “She said her 1st response to me today while opening my gift to her,” the proud dad captioned a video, showing his infant unwrapping her gift. While being prompted to keep tearing the gift wrapping, the cutie appears to shout the words: “I did.”

So sweet. Happy 1st Birthday, Safire Majesty!