Safaree Shares A Rare Glimpse Of His Newborn Baby Girl In This Sweet Daddy-Daughter Photo

Written by Tweety Elitou

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have chosen to keep their daughter out of the public eye since welcoming the newborn to the world in February.

In fact, the Love And Hip Hop reality stars have been so guarded about their baby girl’s privacy that they have yet to release the cutie's name.

Recently, the first time dad was spotted on daddy duty with his 3-month-old baby girl and fans could not help but swoon over the IG Story photo.

In the shot, Baby Girl Samuels seems to be a sweetheart as she’s adorably nestled in her father’s arms.

It looks like Safaree is loving every minute of being a father! Such a sweet daddy-daughter bonding moment.