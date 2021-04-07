Uh, Oh!: Khloé Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Is Being Scrubbed From The Internet, Despite Positive Feedback

Yikes! It would appear that Khloé Kardashian was not pleased with a recent photo posted of her during an intimate family gathering. In fact, the Kardashian Team is doing everything in their power to remove an "unauthorized" photo from the internet.
According to Page Six, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s legal team is scrubbing the internet clean of an unfiltered bikini photo that recently went viral.
The poolside photo, which has been shared on numerous occasions via social media and news outlets, shows a different side of Khloé without a filter or heavy airbrushing. In fact, the unedited image received boatloads of praise from fans, as most admired the reality star's confidence in showcasing her curves with a smile.
While the candid photo is still available on many platforms, the Kardashian camp has reportedly threatened legal action if the image is not removed.
“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement. “Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”
The Revenge Body host has yet to publicly comment on the picture.
