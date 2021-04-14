Khloé Kardashian Throws Her Daughter True Thompson An Elaborate 3rd Birthday Party—See Inside The Extravaganza!

Written by Tweety Elitou

No expense was spared in the celebration of True Thompson's 3rd birthday—as if you would expect anything else! See how Khloé Kardashian went all out for the child she co-parents with baller Tristan Thompson.

Excited to reveal how her baby girl celebrated her big milestone, Khloé posted several behind-the-scenes moments from the elaborate party, including Baby True playing in a gigantic purple bounce house.

Unfortunately, the guest list was restricted to the KarJenner family due to the ongoing pandemic. However, that didn't stop the birthday girl from enjoying the intimate extravaganza with Grandma Kris Jenner and cousins Stormi Webster and Dream Kardashian.

Even with the limited guest list, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality star pulled out all the stops for the big day, which included a cookie decorating station, extravagant décor, thousands of balloons, and even special guest appearances from Disney princesses Tiana, Anna, and Elsa. We especially loved the brunch-style seating outdoors!

From the looks of the snapshots, True enjoyed her birthday activities. She even wore matching purple dresses with her mommy.

So sweet! Happy Birthday, True!