A Vibe!: G Herbo And Taina Williams Host An Elaborate Outdoor Baby Shower Overlooking Los Angeles

Written by Tweety Elitou

Over the weekend, G Herbo and Taina Williams hosted an elaborate baby shower surrounded by close friends and family.

In several photos posted by the parents-to-be, the couple seemed to be in good spirits as they partook in the festivities that included fancy foods, games, and more. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite moments from the outdoor extravaganza.

We’re glad to see that the bohemian-themed baby shower went without a hitch. Styling in a custom gown designed by Angel Brinks, the expectant mom was all smiles as she bonded with those in attendance.

We especially loved that the atmosphere at the Los Angeles party was laid back. The rapper even took a few minutes to try the “Ski Challenge” on camera.

We love to see it! Join us in sending the couple good vibes as they await the arrival of their baby boy.