Full List Of Nominees | Social Awards '18
K. Michelle, Sevyn Streeter, Loni Love, and Jermaine Dupri Are All Giving Black Card Revoked A Co-Sign
The Internet Is At War Over This Offset Lyric About 'Queers'
14 Years Later, Here's What Justin Timberlake Has To Say About That Janet Jackson Super Bowl Scandal
Apparently, This Music Legend Wants To Collaborate With Cardi B
Wendy Williams Wasted Absolutely No Time Shading Kim And Kanye Over Their Baby News
Just Won’t Learn: Young Hollywood Hurls Another Insult At Amara La Negra After Racist Comments
‘That’s Fire’: Kanye West Thinks He Might Have Found The Perfect Name For His Newborn Daughter
See Keyshia Ka'Oir Put Her Unbelievable 22-Inch Waist On Display In This Sparkly Gucci Mini Dress
Amber Rose Announces She’s Going Under The Knife And Will Have A Completely New Body After Tomorrow
Issa Trap!: Women Shamelessly Confess Why They Lied About Being On The Pill
Money Moves: Cardi B's First Movie Cameo Is Finally Here!
See How You Can Buy The Actual Dresses Issa Rae And Zoe Kravitz Wore To The Golden Globes
A Former Reality Star Is Suing A Greek-Lettered Sorority For Expelling Her
White Sorority Girl Expelled From University Of Alabama And Alpha Phi After Saying 'I F*****g Hate N*****s' In Racist Viral IG Video
This Shocking Viral Video Of A Woman Beaten And Stripped Over A Gram Of Weed She Didn’t Steal Has People Demanding The Police Get Involved
Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over His Girlfriend And Her Children Twice Because She Refused To Have Sex With Him
The Quad
Brooklyn. Blue. Sky.
BET's Mancave
Style
Posted 6 hours ago
(Photo: DR/X17online.com)
"Diamonds all over my body."
She’s making a major change to her famous physique.
All on an anonymous app, of course.
COMMENTS