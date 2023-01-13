Bring That Week Back: Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is Not ‘Visibly Black’; Shemar Moore Will Be A Dad; Naomi Osaka Is Expecting
Epic baby news, Quinta Brunson continuing to slay, and Meghan Markle’s husband dropping his controversial memoir, this week may have put you in a media whirlwind. If you missed it, we are bringing that week back.
Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child
On Jan. 9, actor Shemar Moore, 52, announced he is expecting his first child with model Jesiree Dizon. In an Instagram video, the soon-to-be dad learned amongst his family and friends that he is having a baby girl. See the heartwarming clip above.
Naomi Osaka Is Preggers
Days after withdrawing from the Australian Open, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka revealed she is expecting her first child. Although she didn’t reveal how far along she is or her partner, she posted an ultrasound photo, see above.
The Reign of Quinta Brunson Continues!
It’s been an epic week for Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson. The popular series won three Golden Globes this week, including for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. In addition, the award-winning series got an early renewal for season three. The show follows Brunson’s character Janine Teague, an elementary school teacher who goes above and beyond to support her students alongside her co-stars, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, and Janelle James.
Five Arrests Made In The Tragic Death Of Kenyan LGBTQ Rights Activist
On Jan. 2, the decomposing body of Kenyan LGBTQ Rights activist and fashion designer Edwin Chiloba was found on the side of the road in Uasin Gishu County in western Kenya. Five arrests have been made, including Chiloba’s roommate. Reuters reported the two were "believed to have been in (a) close relationship.” Homosexuality is illegal in Kenya and can result in a 14-year prison sentence. After the arrests, Amnesty International Kenya said in a statement, “The killing of Edwin Chiloba exposes the rise in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, and Intimate Partner Violence experienced in Kenya.”
Ebola Has Ended In Uganda
According to The Washington Post, on Sept. 20, an Ebola outbreak was declared in Uganda. The World Health Organization reported it is the worst outbreak of the deadly virus in 20 years. However, on Nov. 30, the last confirmed patient was discharged from the hospital. After no new cases for 42 consecutive days, twice the incubation period of Ebola, the outbreak has officially ended. There is no known cure for Ebola, but three different vaccines are currently being trialed in the east African country.
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is ‘Not Visibly Black’
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare dropped this week. He goes into detail about the tragic passing of his mother Princess Diana, and his family’s treatment of his wife, Meghan Markle. In a Jan. 9 interview on Good Morning America, he also discussed race, saying Markle is not “visibly Black,” but how the U.K. press treated her was clearly about race. The British media relentlessly attacked Meghan with racist undertones. The Daily Mail famously ran a story with the headline, "Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang scarred home of her mother revealed — so will he be dropped by for tea?" Markle, who grew up in Los Angeles, has never lived in Compton. Watch the Good Morning America above.
MLK Day Will Continue In Baltimore
Baltimore’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was canceled for the third year by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA). However, Mayor Brandon Scott is bringing the historic parade back this Monday (Jan. 16). According to CBS News, Scott’s office will organize the parade without the help of BOPA. This continues a series of ongoing conflicts between Mayor Scott and BOPA. Scott and city council members are demanding that BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer step down, or their funding will be cut.
R&B Legend El DeBarge Arrested
Singer El DeBarge was arrested on weapons and drug-related charges at a gas station in Burbank, Calif., on Jan. 8. According to TMZ, a police officer noticed the “All This Love” singer’s expired vehicle tags at a gas station in the early hours of the morning. Police also claimed he had an expandable metal baton in plain sight in his car. The baton is an illegal weapon and prompted cops to search the vehicle, where they allegedly found pepper spray and narcotics. DeBarge reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license. He was arrested and booked. The 61-year-old posted a $25,000 bond and is due in court in March.