Prince Harry’s memoir Spare dropped this week. He goes into detail about the tragic passing of his mother Princess Diana, and his family’s treatment of his wife, Meghan Markle. In a Jan. 9 interview on Good Morning America , he also discussed race, saying Markle is not “visibly Black,” but how the U.K. press treated her was clearly about race. The British media relentlessly attacked Meghan with racist undertones. The Daily Mail famously ran a story with the headline, "Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang scarred home of her mother revealed — so will he be dropped by for tea?" Markle, who grew up in Los Angeles, has never lived in Compton. Watch the Good Morning America above.