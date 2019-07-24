Jordan Terrell Carter, better known as "Playboi Carti," is from Riverdale, Georgia. Music has been central to his life, as his rap career started early on with him going by "Sir Cartier." He took on "Playboi Carti" in 2012 and shortly after, was signed to Awful Records. Carti gained traction in 2015 due to the influence of SoundCloud, followed by features with Da$h and Maxo Kream. In 2016, he was featured on A$AP Mob's single "Telephone Calls" and later signed to the A$AP Mob's AWGE imprint and Interscope Records. Playboi Carti made his formal debut the following year with singles "Magnolia" and "Woke Up Like This" featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Both singles charted on the Billboard Hot 100, establishing his true claim to fame. Apart from the music, Carti has made some strides in the fashion world as GQ has noted him as a "leader of a youth style."