HBCU Party Anthems: Wipe Me Down 10/28/2022
Why Boosie Badazz's 2006 Hit Still Packs College Parties
Watching
03:07
HBCU Party Anthems: 'Before I Let Go' By Frankie Beverly and Maze
A salute to a Black classic synonymous with family, school and wedding celebrations that has a special place in the heart of HBCUs
10/07/2022
04:56
Black College Love: HBCUs Impact On Pop Culture Moments.
Did an HBCU romance have an impact on your love life? Here's how love at Black Colleges influence so much mainstream culture
10/12/2022
03:37
HBCU Party Anthems: 'Da Butt' by EU
Now regarded as a classic, the song introduced everyone to go-go music, something that had long been a mainstay of HBCUs near Washington D.C.
10/18/2022
03:45
HBCU Phenom: Sean 'Diddy' Combs -- From Howard U To Superstardom
Starting out at HU in the late 80s, the Harlem-bred impresario moved from the campus to being one of the most prolific creators in music history.
10/21/2022
