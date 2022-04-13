Black College Love: HBCUs Impact On Pop Culture Moments.
10/12/2022
Did an HBCU romance have an impact on your love life? Here's how love at Black Colleges influence so much mainstream culture
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:01
Amara La Negra Reveals The Names Of Her Newborn Twins, Plus Shares Her Daughters' First Photos!
The singer has introduced the world to her baby girls!
04/13/2022
01:00
Jeannie Mai Says Her Husband Jeezy And Daughter Monaco Are 'Twins' And Here's Why!
The new mom also gushes over the duo's adorable daddy-daughter bond.
04/14/2022
01:06
Loni Love On Why You Won't See Her Tie The Knot: 'I Don't Like Marriage'
The talk show host is opening up about her personal decision to forgo the jumping the broom experience.
04/15/2022
01:18
Millennial Love Stories: The Biggest Things We Learned From The Cooper's Relationship
Nina Gotti & GC talk about getting family's approval and the growth that led to their engagement.
04/15/2022
15:33
La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part III
BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La'Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they're using to invoke change. We hope that you're inspired by their stories and encouraged that our future is bright with this next generation! Part III features KeAndre' Jordan, Nyla Sams, Yasmine Jameelah, Parisia Hutchinson, Jordan Hunter, and Nasir Barnes.
05/26/2022
16:01
La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part IV
BET Talks: McDonald’s Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La’Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they’re using to invoke change. We hope that you’re inspired by their stories and encouraged that our future is bright with this next generation! Part IV features Nedra Ward, Sylonna Johnson, Jaylen Bledsoe, Ian Brock, Jeffrey Coprich Jr., James Crump Wallace, & Marveon Mabon.
06/09/2022
03:20
Tylenol Celebrates Dads Without Limits Episode III
In honor of Father's Day and Juneteenth, Tylenol is celebrating #DadsWithoutLimits by partnering with the Black American Dad Foundation, which provides a vast range of resources to champion the advancement of Black fathers. BET is proud to help Tylenol amplify the stories of many dads whose care is felt deeply and helps foster an uplifting environment for the people they love.
06/15/2022
04:51
Plate Full of Juneteenth History
The first major cookbook dedicated to Juneteenth, “Watermelon and Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations,” is a mouth-watering history lesson. Author Nicole A. Taylor is our guide. Watch The Power of Juneteenth, Sunday June 19, at 12:30/11:30C
06/17/2022
01:18
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 6 Times Our Favorite Celebrities Dazzled At The BET Hip Hop Awards
These stars showed up with eye-catching custom embellished outfits and glittery accessories.
09/09/2022
03:07
HBCU Party Anthems: 'Before I Let Go' By Frankie Beverly and Maze
A salute to a Black classic synonymous with family, school and wedding celebrations that has a special place in the heart of HBCUs
10/07/2022
04:56
Black College Love: HBCUs Impact On Pop Culture Moments.
Did an HBCU romance have an impact on your love life? Here's how love at Black Colleges influence so much mainstream culture
10/12/2022
03:37
HBCU Party Anthems: 'Da Butt' by EU
Now regarded as a classic, the song introduced everyone to go-go music, something that had long been a mainstay of HBCUs near Washington D.C.
10/18/2022
04:20
HBCU Party Anthems: Wipe Me Down
Why Boosie Badazz's 2006 Hit Still Packs College Parties
10/28/2022
05:14
Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell Get 'Spirited'
Their new holiday movie 'Spirited' is now streaming on Apple TV+
11/16/2022
01:04
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Fly Fellas On The Red Carpet
Let's take a look at some of the most fly fellas that hit the carpet.
11/18/2022
01:01
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Performance Fashions
At the 2022 Soul Train Awards, artists took their looks to new heights.
11/18/2022
02:13
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: The Rémy Martin Cocktail That’s a Must-Try
Infused with notes of tropical citrus added to the luxury cognac, the Rémy Uptown is the warm touch you didn’t know you needed on a winter's day.
11/23/2022
02:03
The BET Soul Train Awards 2022Soul Train Awards 2022: Rémy Martin Adds Their Magic to a Classic Cocktail
The iconic cognac brand created the perfect “fall in a glass” Rémy Sidecar that’s the perfect balance of bitter and sweet.
11/23/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
The Highest Is Out for Blood on Tyler Perry's Ruthless
As the Rakudushis prepare for battle, their leader is out for blood, and Ruth is more determined than ever to break free when Tyler Perry's Ruthless returns, streaming December 8 on BET+.
11/28/2022
Trailer
01:35
First Wives Club Trailer
Despite life's messy surprises, Ari, Bree, Hazel and Jayla take comfort in knowing life is a journey they don't have to travel alone on Season 3 of First Wives Club, now streaming on BET+.
11/17/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tony Rock Stars on King of the Castle
A single father and former athlete meets his match in his new attention-seeking roommate on King of the Castle, airing Fridays at 10/9c on BET Her.
11/11/2022
Trailer
01:35
First Wives Club Season 3
Love is in the air -- along with top secret rescue missions, career chaos and friend group fights -- on the new season of First Wives Club, streaming November 17.
11/02/2022