HBCU Party Anthems: 'Da Butt' by EU 10/18/2022
Now regarded as a classic, the song introduced everyone to go-go music, something that had long been a mainstay of HBCUs near Washington D.C.
Watching
01:00
Jeannie Mai Says Her Husband Jeezy And Daughter Monaco Are 'Twins' And Here's Why!
The new mom also gushes over the duo's adorable daddy-daughter bond.
04/14/2022
01:06
Loni Love On Why You Won't See Her Tie The Knot: 'I Don't Like Marriage'
The talk show host is opening up about her personal decision to forgo the jumping the broom experience.
04/15/2022
01:18
Millennial Love Stories: The Biggest Things We Learned From The Cooper's Relationship
Nina Gotti & GC talk about getting family's approval and the growth that led to their engagement.
04/15/2022
15:33
La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part III
BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La'Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they're using to invoke change. We hope that you're inspired by their stories and encouraged that our future is bright with this next generation! Part III features KeAndre' Jordan, Nyla Sams, Yasmine Jameelah, Parisia Hutchinson, Jordan Hunter, and Nasir Barnes.
05/26/2022
16:01
La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part IV
BET Talks: McDonald’s Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La’Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they’re using to invoke change. We hope that you’re inspired by their stories and encouraged that our future is bright with this next generation! Part IV features Nedra Ward, Sylonna Johnson, Jaylen Bledsoe, Ian Brock, Jeffrey Coprich Jr., James Crump Wallace, & Marveon Mabon.
06/09/2022
03:20
Tylenol Celebrates Dads Without Limits Episode III
In honor of Father's Day and Juneteenth, Tylenol is celebrating #DadsWithoutLimits by partnering with the Black American Dad Foundation, which provides a vast range of resources to champion the advancement of Black fathers. BET is proud to help Tylenol amplify the stories of many dads whose care is felt deeply and helps foster an uplifting environment for the people they love.
06/15/2022
04:51
Plate Full of Juneteenth History
The first major cookbook dedicated to Juneteenth, “Watermelon and Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations,” is a mouth-watering history lesson. Author Nicole A. Taylor is our guide. Watch The Power of Juneteenth, Sunday June 19, at 12:30/11:30C
06/17/2022
01:18
Hip Hop Awards 2022 'The Recall:' 6 Times Our Favorite Celebrities Dazzled At The BET Hip Hop Awards
These stars showed up with eye-catching custom embellished outfits and glittery accessories.
09/09/2022
03:07
HBCU Party Anthems: 'Before I Let Go' By Frankie Beverly and Maze
A salute to a Black classic synonymous with family, school and wedding celebrations that has a special place in the heart of HBCUs
10/07/2022
04:56
Black College Love: HBCUs Impact On Pop Culture Moments.
Did an HBCU romance have an impact on your love life? Here's how love at Black Colleges influence so much mainstream culture
10/12/2022
03:37
HBCU Party Anthems: 'Da Butt' by EU
Now regarded as a classic, the song introduced everyone to go-go music, something that had long been a mainstay of HBCUs near Washington D.C.
10/18/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS4 The Franklins Continue Their Pursuit of Power on The Oval
Hunter and Victoria Franklin make moves to keep their grip on the White House when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns to BET with new episodes on Tuesdays at 9/8c.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
You Can Always Count on Your Bruh
When life gets hard and romances go wrong, these four best friends lean on each other for support on Tyler Perry's Bruh, airing Tuesdays at 11/10c on BET.
10/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingS3 Wednesdays Are for Family Fun Night
Beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 7/6c, Family Fun Night returns with The Neighborhood, followed by all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.
10/05/2022
Trailer
00:30
Chaos Reigns on Season 2 of Ruthless
Exposed secrets and escape plans abound among the Rakudushi cult on Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Ruthless, coming to BET on Tuesdays at 10/9c.
10/04/2022