Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart: Love, Friendship, And Other Moments Of PDA Before Their 2-22-22 Wedding! 01/11/2022
Also, check out the lovebird's 'Coming To America' themed engagement photo!
Watching
01:17
Halle Bailey On 'The Little Mermaid' Audition: "I Remember Being So Scared And So Nervous"
"I can't believe I'm even gonna go for this," she described in a recent interview with Tina Knowles.
01/06/2022
01:23
Breaking News: Sidney Poitier, Oscar-Winning Actor, Dies At 94
The legendary actor was the first Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar and was Hollywood's first Black movie star.
01/07/2022
01:19
Porsha Williams Officially Moves Out Of Her Georgia Mansion And Passes The Keys To Her Mom!
The RHOA star is ready to start the next chapter of her life with her fiancé Simon Guobadia.
01/07/2022
01:17
Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder Calvin Simon Dies at 79
"Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon," George Clinton wrote on Facebook.
01/10/2022
01:15
Young Dolph Alleged Murder Suspect Vows To Turn Himself Into Authorities
Memphis rapper Justin Johnson took to Instagram to proclaim his innocence, saying he will "be back sooner than you can blink."
01/10/2022
01:12
John Legend Sells Music Catalog Dating Back To 2004
The Ohio native sold the copyrights to his music works and his rights to receive royalties from any songs he wrote from Dec. 1, 2004, to Jan. 1, 2021.
01/10/2022
01:11
LeBron James' Dream? To Play In The NBA With His Son
"I am not even gonna lie; I want to be on the court with him," James revealed. "I think that will be an unbelievable moment."
01/10/2022
01:14
Gabrielle Union Reveals Fake Clips Were Added To 'Bring It On's' Original Trailer To Trick Audiences
"Once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers. So we shot these, only for the trailer, not for the movie," Union revealed on TikTok.
01/10/2022
01:12
50 Cent Has Top Three TV Shows For Black Households
BET’s ‘Sistas’ and ‘The Oval’ round out the top 10 highest-rated scripted cable series.
01/11/2022
01:17
New Orleans City Council Votes To Rename Robert E. Lee Blvd After Musician Allen Toussaint
Toussaint is a legendary New Orleans performer, producer and songwriter who died in 2015.
01/11/2022
01:04
01:29
Young Dolph Tribute Album Announced
'Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph' will drop later this month.
01/11/2022
01:16
Mimi Faust Happily Flaunts Her Gorgeous Engagement Ring At Her 50th Birthday Party
Plus, see other celebrity engagement rings.
01/11/2022
01:08
Congratulations! Jeannie Mai Welcomes First Child With Jeezy
Sharing a picture of a baby blanket and a name tag reading "Baby Jenkins," Mai captioned the photo: "I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family."
01/12/2022
01:04
Ayesha Curry Had The Perfect Response To Open Marriage Rumors!
"Don't believe everything you read," she responded to a commenter on Instagram.
01/12/2022
01:29
Kool Moe Dee's 'Rapper Report Card' Grading Jay-Z, Biggie, Tupac And Others Has Twitter In A Frenzy
His hip-hop 'rapper report card,' which he completed in the 90s, went viral on Twitter, where he graded emcees on their vocabulary, articulation, creativity, and more.
01/12/2022
01:16
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Divorcing After 16 Years Together
The 'Aquaman' star wrote about "seismic shifts" in an announcement posted to Instagram.
01/13/2022
01:12
TikTok Star Rory Teasley Reportedly Choked To Death By His Boyfriend
When cops arrived, Docquen Jovo Watkins said his partner of 10 years was "sleeping," although Teasley wasn't breathing and was later pronounced dead.
01/13/2022
01:14
Nelly Responds To Claim That He Lost $300K, Gave Person $100 Who Found It
The 'Country Grammar' rapper took to the comments section on an Instagram post to set the record straight.
01/13/2022
02:09
Changemakers In Action: Simone Biles And Amanda Gorman Flex Determination, Strength And Class
These change makers are the embodiment of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.
01/14/2022
