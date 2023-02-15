Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Soul Assassins
03/23/2023
DJ Muggs-led crew, Cypress Hill, hip-hop & rock fusion
More
02:11
BET Buzz Presented by Nissan recognizes emerging artist, Mavi
During Black History Month and the year of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary we’d like to recognize Mavi who has emerged bringing his undeniable gift to the Hip Hop scene.
02/15/2023
02:10
BET Buzz Presented by Nissan salutes emerging artist, Ayra Starr
During this year of celebration around Hip Hop greatness, we salute Ayra Starr for the sounds and style that she brings to the stage.
02/23/2023
11:03
Chuck D Talks ‘Fight The Power’ Documentary
The hip-hop legend’s documentary recently premiered on PBS.
02/24/2023
01:31
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Bone Thugs
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is a Grammy-winning rap group from Cleveland, Ohio, known for their unique harmonizing style and hits such as "Tha Crossroads" and "1st of tha Month."
03/23/2023
01:23
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: G.O.O.D. Music
G.O.O.D. Music: Kanye West's label, home to talents like Big Sean, Pusha T, and Teyana Taylor, known for innovative, genre-defying hip-hop and R&B.
03/23/2023
01:20
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Shady Records
Shady: Eminem's label & collective, home to talents like D12, Obie Trice, and Royce da 5'9", recognized for its raw lyricism, storytelling, and boundary-pushing hip-hop.
03/23/2023
01:11
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: No Limit Soldiers
No Limit Records was a record label founded by Master P in 1990, known for its success in Southern hip-hop and roster of popular acts such as Mystikal and Silkk the Shocker.
03/23/2023
01:07
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Death Row
Death Row Records was a prominent West Coast hip-hop label founded in 1991 by Suge Knight and Dr. Dre, home to iconic artists such as Tupac and Snoop Dogg.
03/23/2023
01:10
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Dungeon Family
Dungeon Family was an Atlanta hip-hop collective in the 1990s, including Outkast, Goodie Mob, and Organized Noize, known for their innovative Southern sound.
03/23/2023
01:14
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: TDE
TDE: A tight-knit rap crew led by Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul & Jay Rock, known for powerful lyricism, diverse styles, and a strong bond in hip-hop.
03/23/2023
