Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - TDE
03/23/2023
Founded in 2004, Top Dawg Entertainment, a.k.a. TDE, has brought up some of the most gifted contemporary hip-hop artists and rappers, including Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q and more.
02:11
BET Buzz Presented by Nissan recognizes emerging artist, Mavi
During Black History Month and the year of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary we’d like to recognize Mavi who has emerged bringing his undeniable gift to the Hip Hop scene.
02/15/2023
02:10
BET Buzz Presented by Nissan salutes emerging artist, Ayra Starr
During this year of celebration around Hip Hop greatness, we salute Ayra Starr for the sounds and style that she brings to the stage.
02/23/2023
11:03
Chuck D Talks ‘Fight The Power’ Documentary
The hip-hop legend’s documentary recently premiered on PBS.
02/24/2023
01:07
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Death Row
Established by Suge Knight, Dr. Dre and The D.O.C. in 1991, the Death Row Records crew made household names out of Snoop Dogg, Tupac and more West Coast greats.
03/23/2023
01:31
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Bone Thugs
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is a Grammy-winning rap group from Cleveland, Ohio, known for their unique harmonizing style and hits such as "Tha Crossroads" and "1st of tha Month."
03/23/2023
01:23
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: G.O.O.D. Music
G.O.O.D. Music: Kanye West's label, home to talents like Big Sean, Pusha T, and Teyana Taylor, known for innovative, genre-defying hip-hop and R&B.
03/23/2023
01:20
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Shady Records
Since its inception in 1999, Eminem's Shady Records crew has paved the way for a diverse collective of influential rappers that includes 50 Cent and Obie Trice.
03/23/2023
01:11
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: No Limit Soldiers
No Limit Records was a record label founded by Master P in 1990, known for its success in Southern hip-hop and roster of popular acts such as Mystikal and Silkk the Shocker.
03/23/2023
01:09
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Soul Assassins
Soul Assassins: DJ Muggs-led collective with Cypress Hill & House of Pain members, known for dark, atmospheric beats, and a fusion of hip-hop with rock elements.
03/23/2023
01:10
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Dungeon Family
Dungeon Family was an Atlanta hip-hop collective in the 1990s, including Outkast, Goodie Mob, and Organized Noize, known for their innovative Southern sound.
03/23/2023
01:14
01:52
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Bio Video: Griselda
The Griselda crew & its core members Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine & producer Daringer have commanded the Rap industry’s respect through quality, consistency & lyricism.
04/14/2023
01:19
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time - Ruff Ryders
Helping skyrocket the careers of hardcore rappers like DMX, Swizz Beatz and Eve, the Ruff Ryders crew has appealed to fans with their rough beats and emphasis on loyalty.
04/18/2023
08:43
The New Face of Country: Tony Evans, Jr. Talks About Viral Stardom
The Atlanta native talks to BET about his love of country music.
04/19/2023
00:03
Celebrate Hip Hop's 50th With The Greatest Rap Crew of All Time
BET announces a tournament that allows you to decide who's the best on the mic.
04/20/2023
01:10
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time Trailer
Coast-to-coast rap battle! East, West, Midwest & South's illest crews clash in a lyrical showdown. Raw flows, dope bars, and regional pride. Who's the greatest? You decide!
04/21/2023
02:29
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Dungeon Family
Hip Hop fans in Atlanta, GA discuss The Dungeon Family Rap Crew
04/28/2023
01:21
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Dreamville
Hip Hop fans in Inglewood, CA discuss Dreamville Rap Crew
04/28/2023
01:37
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Hieroglyphics
Hip Hop fans in Inglewood, CA discuss west coast rap crew Hieroglyphics
04/28/2023
02:21
Greatest Rap Crew of All Time: Talks - Wu-Tang
BET original programming talent from Diarra From Detroit discuss and hip hop fans discuss Wu-Tang Clan
04/28/2023
