Poll Finds Black Voters Are Pleased With Joe Biden And Feel He Should Run In 2024
02/10/2023
The study also showed 51% of Black voters cited inflation as their top concern.
A recent poll finds three in four Black voters approve of Joe Biden’s presidential performance.
