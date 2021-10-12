Another Unmarked Black Cemetery Discovered In Florida 12/23/2021
This marks at least the fourth abandoned Black cemetery from the state's segregation era, where an office building and parking lot were constructed over.
Jussie Smollett Found Guilty Of Lying To Chicago Police In Alleged Hate Crime Attack
He faces up to three years in prison after being found guilty on five of the six counts of disorderly conduct.
12/10/2021
01:13
Banking While Black: Minnesota Man Detained By Police After U.S. Bank Manager Racially Profiles Him
"They were all looking at me. And then looking at the check and then staring at me again, and I already know what they're thinking, that the check (is) fake."
12/13/2021
01:20
Jussie Smollett Just Needed To Apologize Says Ex Chicago Police Chief
"We would have been more than happy with just an apology, he just wanted to keep going down this road that he was actually a victim," said Eddie Johnson.
12/13/2021
01:45
Autopsy Reveals 'Unusually Severe' Stage 2 CTE In Phillip Adams, Ex-NFL Player Who Killed Six In Murder-Suicide
CTE, the neurodegenerative disease, is associated with head trauma concussions, mood swings, aggression, and memory loss from football and other contact sports.
12/16/2021
01:26
Noted Writer And Academic bell hooks Dies At 69
According to a press release by her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill and was surrounded by her friends and family when she passed away.
12/16/2021
01:28
Kamala Harris, Charlamagne Tha God Engage In Heated Exchange
"And don't start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he's president. It's Joe Biden. I'm vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris."
12/20/2021
01:21
L. A. Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dies At 28
According to reports, the rapper was attacked by a group of people at the music festival before being taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
12/20/2021
01:02
Tiger Woods And Son Charlie Pair Up For 2021 PNC Championship
The duo, who wore matching red and black outfits, finished second behind veteran golfer John Daly and his 18-year-old son John Daly II.
12/20/2021
01:24
Black Judge To Replace White Judge Caught Using Racist Slurs
Judge Vanessa Harris will serve temporarily while Judge Michelle Odinet is under investigation after a video went viral of Odinet allegedly using the N-word.
12/21/2021
01:30
Police Woman Shot Twice In Head Was One Of Two Shooting Victims In Ambush
Elliot Knox and Trayvon Shaw allegedly shot Officer Keona Holley four times and a 27-year-old man on the same night.
12/21/2021
01:15
01:10
Mardi Gras To Return In 2022 With Route Changes, Here's What You Should Know
A police shortage prompted most routes to be shortened by several blocks, but almost all parades will start and end close to their normal locations.
12/23/2021
01:15
NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Sex Offender Charges
He reportedly failed to notify authorities of his change of address, which, as a registered sex offender, is a requirement.
12/23/2021
01:04
Professional Boxer Fatally Shot Christmas Eve In Possible Road Rage Incident
Danny Kelly Jr. was driving with his young children in his vehicle to a holiday gathering.
12/27/2021
01:12
Missouri Woman Smiles In Mugshot After Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend With Sword On Christmas Eve
Brittany A. Wilson told the police that Harrison Foster had other entities living in his body and she was setting him free by stabbing him three times.
12/27/2021
01:30
NFL Legend John Madden Dies At 85
ESPN reports Madden died unexpectedly, but the network did not disclose his cause of death.
12/29/2021
01:14
Mother Charged In Death, Rape And Sex Trafficking Of 5-Year-Old Daughter
Another man, Jeremy Williams, has been charged with capital murder after Kamarie Holland's body was found at Williams' previous address.
12/31/2021
01:00
George Floyd's 4-Year-Old Great-Niece Shot While Sleeping
Arianna Delane was reportedly shot in her torso around 3 a.m. while asleep in her bed on New Year's Day.
01/05/2022
01:10
Morehouse Will Start New Semester Online Due To COVID
A statement from the school said it would open for remote instruction only through Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, due to the increased transmission of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
01/05/2022
01:18
Force MDs Star Jessie Lee Daniels Passes Away At 57
He was part of the much-beloved R&B group where he sang lead on their major hits including, "Tender Love" and "Love is a House."
01/06/2022
