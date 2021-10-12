Jussie Smollett Just Needed To Apologize Says Ex Chicago Police Chief 12/13/2021
"We would have been more than happy with just an apology, he just wanted to keep going down this road that he was actually a victim," said Eddie Johnson.
Watching
01:36
Alicia Keys Reveals What JAY-Z Said After Lil Mama Crashed Their 2009 MTV VMAs Performance
"Somehow, however she got over here, I didn't even bear witness to [it]," she described during an interview on Drink Champs.
12/10/2021
01:01
Red Carpet Swag! Nails That Caught Our Attention At The 2021 'Soul Train Awards'
Need inspiration for your next nail appointment? Look no further than this list.
12/10/2021
01:26
A Mother's Love: Alyssa Scott Shares A Heartfelt Tribute to Her And Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen
"I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me," Scott wrote in an Instagram post.
12/10/2021
01:03
Rapper Slim 400 Shot And Killed At 33
KABC reports officers were patrolling near 7th and Manchester when they heard shots, and found a victim "on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds."
12/10/2021
01:18
Jussie Smollett Found Guilty Of Lying To Chicago Police In Alleged Hate Crime Attack
He faces up to three years in prison after being found guilty on five of the six counts of disorderly conduct.
12/10/2021
01:51
Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Speaks Out In First Interview: "I Have A Responsibility"
"It's been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving," he shared.
12/10/2021
01:25
Saweetie Confirms She Will Teach A College Course At USC
In October, Saweetie stopped by a USC entrepreneurship class and spoke to undergraduate students about empathy, storytelling, and meditation.
12/13/2021
01:09
Zendaya Addresses Height Difference Comments Between Her And Boyfriend Tom Holland: "I Never Thought Of It As A Thing"
The couple address "ridiculous" concerns.
12/13/2021
01:09
Megan Thee Stallion Is A 'Proud' Graduate Of Texas Southern University
"I know my parents are looking down on me so proud," the 'Savage' rapper said, who now holds a Bachelor's Degree in Health Administration.
12/13/2021
01:04
Michael Strahan Describes Trip To Outerspace: "I Wanna Go Back"
The 'Good Morning America' host went on to describe the darkness he experienced during the 10-minute flight via Jeff Bazos' Blue Origin company.
12/13/2021
01:20
Jussie Smollett Just Needed To Apologize Says Ex Chicago Police Chief
"We would have been more than happy with just an apology, he just wanted to keep going down this road that he was actually a victim," said Eddie Johnson.
12/13/2021
01:14
Travis Scott Dropped from 2022 Coachella Festival Lineup Amid Astroworld Tragedy
The 8-time Grammy-nominated artist had been "effectively removed" from the show and will reportedly receive a cancellation fee.
12/14/2021
01:36
Kim Kardashian Passes California Baby Bar Exam
"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner."
12/14/2021
01:10
Nick Cannon Gets Tattoo To Honor His Late Son Zen, See The New Ink That's Close To His Heart!
Plus, other celebrities with eye-catching tats.
12/14/2021
01:31
Cardi B Makes History, Goes Diamond A Third Time
Her collaborative Latin hit "I Like It" featuring J Balvin, and Bad Bunny was RIAA certified as 10x-platinum on Dec. 13.
12/15/2021
01:09
Zendaya Rocks Extra-Long Cornrows And Slinky Spider Web Dress That Has Our Senses Tingling
The actress is our ultimate fashion queen!
12/15/2021
01:19
Vivica A. Fox Sets The Record Straight About Not Having Children: ‘I Never Met The Man I Could Have Children With’
"I've got six god-babies. Don't think that because I didn't birth children that I don't have children. I have six god-children. I do not feel less fulfilled as a woman, period."
12/15/2021
01:14
Wendy Williams' Son Reportedly Gives Her An Ultimatum Over Health Battle
The Daily Mail reports Kevin Hunter Jr. allegedly told Williams that he will not be in her life "unless she fixes herself."
12/15/2021
01:07
New Edition Announces Tour With Charlie Wilson & Jodeci
The tour will feature all six members of New Edition and all original four members of Jodeci, who are reportedly under new management.
12/15/2021
03:21
Interview: McDonald's Mariah (Carey) Menu: A Cheerful Spin To The Holiday Season
The holidays just went up an octave with 12 Days of McDonald's Deals, featuring the Queen of Christmas!
12/16/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021