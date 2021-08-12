Odell Beckham Jr. Tests Positive For COVID 19 12/15/2021
The L.A. Rams have reportedly placed nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including Odell Beckham Jr., Terrell Burgess, Brycen Hopkins, and Juju Hughes.
Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder
Aariel Maynor is also charged with two counts of residential burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
12/08/2021
Jussie Smollett Trial: Actor Calls Alleged Attack, 'Something Out Of Looney Tunes Adventures'
CBS Chicago reports he said he paid brothers, Abel and Ola Osundario, $3,500 to help him with training and nutrition advice, not to stage a fake attack against himself.
12/08/2021
Minneapolis' First Black Police Chief Will Retire In January
Medaria Arradondo served as chief when George Floyd died in police custody.
12/08/2021
Glenn Foster, Former New Orleans Saints Player, Dies In Police Custody
His death comes two days after he was arrested on simple assault and robbery charges.
12/08/2021
City Of Seattle To Pay $3.5 Million Settlement In Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Of Pregnant Mother Of Four
Charleena Lyles was shot and killed in her home by police in 2017.
12/08/2021
Former NCAA Basketball Star Corey Manigault Playing Pro In Europe Brutally Assaulted
The 23-year-old, who was intubated and sedated after a violent attack, was in an intensive care unit but is now recovering in a neurology ward.
12/09/2021
Jussie Smollett Found Guilty Of Lying To Chicago Police In Alleged Hate Crime Attack
He faces up to three years in prison after being found guilty on five of the six counts of disorderly conduct.
12/10/2021
Banking While Black: Minnesota Man Detained By Police After U.S. Bank Manager Racially Profiles Him
"They were all looking at me. And then looking at the check and then staring at me again, and I already know what they're thinking, that the check (is) fake."
12/13/2021
Jussie Smollett Just Needed To Apologize Says Ex Chicago Police Chief
"We would have been more than happy with just an apology, he just wanted to keep going down this road that he was actually a victim," said Eddie Johnson.
12/13/2021
Michigan Woman Sentenced To 210 Days In Jail For Fatally Stabbing Her Child's Father
Miykiah Sneed, 23, claimed self-defense, but the judge wasn't fully convinced.
12/14/2021
Odell Beckham Jr. Tests Positive For COVID 19
The L.A. Rams have reportedly placed nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including Odell Beckham Jr., Terrell Burgess, Brycen Hopkins, and Juju Hughes.
12/15/2021
Autopsy Reveals 'Unusually Severe' Stage 2 CTE In Phillip Adams, Ex-NFL Player Who Killed Six In Murder-Suicide
CTE, the neurodegenerative disease, is associated with head trauma concussions, mood swings, aggression, and memory loss from football and other contact sports.
12/16/2021
Noted Writer And Academic bell hooks Dies At 69
According to a press release by her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill and was surrounded by her friends and family when she passed away.
12/16/2021
Kamala Harris, Charlamagne Tha God Engage In Heated Exchange
"And don't start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he's president. It's Joe Biden. I'm vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris."
12/20/2021
L. A. Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dies At 28
According to reports, the rapper was attacked by a group of people at the music festival before being taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
12/20/2021
Tiger Woods And Son Charlie Pair Up For 2021 PNC Championship
The duo, who wore matching red and black outfits, finished second behind veteran golfer John Daly and his 18-year-old son John Daly II.
12/20/2021
Black Judge To Replace White Judge Caught Using Racist Slurs
Judge Vanessa Harris will serve temporarily while Judge Michelle Odinet is under investigation after a video went viral of Odinet allegedly using the N-word.
12/21/2021
Police Woman Shot Twice In Head Was One Of Two Shooting Victims In Ambush
Elliot Knox and Trayvon Shaw allegedly shot Officer Keona Holley four times and a 27-year-old man on the same night.
12/21/2021
Another Unmarked Black Cemetery Discovered In Florida
This marks at least the fourth abandoned Black cemetery from the state's segregation era, where an office building and parking lot were constructed over.
12/23/2021
Mardi Gras To Return In 2022 With Route Changes, Here's What You Should Know
A police shortage prompted most routes to be shortened by several blocks, but almost all parades will start and end close to their normal locations.
12/23/2021
