Missouri White Man Shooting His Black Neighbor Is Deemed Justifiable 01/13/2022
Three neighbors allegedly claimed the white man had a history of race-related violence and also said he wanted to kill someone.
01:18
Force MDs Star Jessie Lee Daniels Passes Away At 57
He was part of the much-beloved R&B group where he sang lead on their major hits including, "Tender Love" and "Love is a House."
01/06/2022
01:09
Louisiana Governor Pardons Homer Plessy From ‘Separate But Equal’ Ruling
The landmark 1896 case solidified Jim Crow.
01/07/2022
01:05
Testing Centers Detect First Case Of 'Flurona,' A COVID-19 and Influenza Co-Infection
You can contract influenza and coronavirus simultaneously.
01/07/2022
01:15
Young Dolph Alleged Murder Suspect Vows To Turn Himself Into Authorities
Memphis rapper Justin Johnson took to Instagram to proclaim his innocence, saying he will "be back sooner than you can blink."
01/10/2022
01:17
New Orleans City Council Votes To Rename Robert E. Lee Blvd After Musician Allen Toussaint
Toussaint is a legendary New Orleans performer, producer and songwriter who died in 2015.
01/11/2022
01:30
Two Journalists Suffer Violent Deaths While Investigating Gangs In Haiti
John Wesley Amady and Wilguens Louis-Saint, both Haitian, were attacked while moving through dangerous gang territories.
01/11/2022
01:18
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Captured In Indiana After Manhunt
The U.S. Marshals announced Justin Johnson was arrested on Jan. 11 after he posted he'd turn himself in on Jan. 10, but released a music video instead.
01/12/2022
01:28
President Biden Urges End to Filibuster in Call for Voting Rights: "I'm Tired of Being Quiet!"
During his speech, the president urged Senate action to protect Americans' right to vote and says he will support rule changes.
01/12/2022
01:33
Ohio Man Shooting Rifle In The Air During NYE Celebration Shot Dead By Cop
Marquetta Williams said firing shots in the air on NYE is a community tradition and neither she nor her husband knew cops were behind the fence when he was shot.
01/12/2022
01:12
TikTok Star Rory Teasley Reportedly Choked To Death By His Boyfriend
When cops arrived, Docquen Jovo Watkins said his partner of 10 years was "sleeping," although Teasley wasn't breathing and was later pronounced dead.
01/13/2022
01:23
01/13/2022
01:34
Survivors Of Tragic Bronx Fire That Killed 17 People, Including 8 Kids, Sues Landlords For $3 Billion
Rosa Reyes and Felix Martinez argued that those affected by the Jan. 9 fire should get $1 billion because city officials were negligent.
01/13/2022
02:09
Changemakers In Action: Simone Biles And Amanda Gorman Flex Determination, Strength And Class
These change makers are the embodiment of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.
01/14/2022
01:56
Changemakers In Action: Marsai Martin and Nia DaCosta Are Helping Shape The Future For Women in Entertainment
These changemakers are the embodiment of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.
01/14/2022
01:17
Georgia Black Women To Receive $850 A Month In Guaranteed Income
The monthly stipend will be paid over two years in one of several guaranteed income experiments across the county.
01/14/2022
01:21
Judge To Set New State Trial Date Of Three Ex-Officers Accused In George Floyd Killing
J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.
01/14/2022
01:00
Emmett Till Will Posthumously Receive Congressional Gold Medal
The 14-year-old was lynched in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman in her family's grocery store.
01/14/2022
01:39
Changemakers: Kizzmekia Corbett Is Transforming The World, One Vaccine At A Time
This trailblazer is the embodiment of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream.
01/17/2022
01:17
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee Dies At 102
The veteran, who passed away in his sleep, completed over 400 air combat missions during World War II in the 1940s.
01/18/2022
01:03
Cops Search For Suspect In Mass Shooting At Oregon Rap Concert
"I think this is about as close as you're going to get and certainly one of the highest profile shootings that we've had," said Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner.
01/18/2022
