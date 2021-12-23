Testing Centers Detect First Case Of 'Flurona,' A COVID-19 and Influenza Co-Infection 01/07/2022
You can contract influenza and coronavirus simultaneously.
Watching
01:10
Mardi Gras To Return In 2022 With Route Changes, Here's What You Should Know
A police shortage prompted most routes to be shortened by several blocks, but almost all parades will start and end close to their normal locations.
12/23/2021
01:15
NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Sex Offender Charges
He reportedly failed to notify authorities of his change of address, which, as a registered sex offender, is a requirement.
12/23/2021
01:04
Professional Boxer Fatally Shot Christmas Eve In Possible Road Rage Incident
Danny Kelly Jr. was driving with his young children in his vehicle to a holiday gathering.
12/27/2021
01:12
Missouri Woman Smiles In Mugshot After Fatally Stabbing Boyfriend With Sword On Christmas Eve
Brittany A. Wilson told the police that Harrison Foster had other entities living in his body and she was setting him free by stabbing him three times.
12/27/2021
01:30
NFL Legend John Madden Dies At 85
ESPN reports Madden died unexpectedly, but the network did not disclose his cause of death.
12/29/2021
01:14
Mother Charged In Death, Rape And Sex Trafficking Of 5-Year-Old Daughter
Another man, Jeremy Williams, has been charged with capital murder after Kamarie Holland's body was found at Williams' previous address.
12/31/2021
01:00
George Floyd's 4-Year-Old Great-Niece Shot While Sleeping
Arianna Delane was reportedly shot in her torso around 3 a.m. while asleep in her bed on New Year's Day.
01/05/2022
01:10
Morehouse Will Start New Semester Online Due To COVID
A statement from the school said it would open for remote instruction only through Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, due to the increased transmission of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
01/05/2022
01:18
Force MDs Star Jessie Lee Daniels Passes Away At 57
He was part of the much-beloved R&B group where he sang lead on their major hits including, "Tender Love" and "Love is a House."
01/06/2022
01:09
Louisiana Governor Pardons Homer Plessy From ‘Separate But Equal’ Ruling
The landmark 1896 case solidified Jim Crow.
01/07/2022
01:05
Testing Centers Detect First Case Of 'Flurona,' A COVID-19 and Influenza Co-Infection
You can contract influenza and coronavirus simultaneously.
01/07/2022
01:15
Young Dolph Alleged Murder Suspect Vows To Turn Himself Into Authorities
Memphis rapper Justin Johnson took to Instagram to proclaim his innocence, saying he will "be back sooner than you can blink."
01/10/2022
01:17
New Orleans City Council Votes To Rename Robert E. Lee Blvd After Musician Allen Toussaint
Toussaint is a legendary New Orleans performer, producer and songwriter who died in 2015.
01/11/2022
01:30
Two Journalists Suffer Violent Deaths While Investigating Gangs In Haiti
John Wesley Amady and Wilguens Louis-Saint, both Haitian, were attacked while moving through dangerous gang territories.
01/11/2022
01:18
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Captured In Indiana After Manhunt
The U.S. Marshals announced Justin Johnson was arrested on Jan. 11 after he posted he'd turn himself in on Jan. 10, but released a music video instead.
01/12/2022
01:28
President Biden Urges End to Filibuster in Call for Voting Rights: "I'm Tired of Being Quiet!"
During his speech, the president urged Senate action to protect Americans' right to vote and says he will support rule changes.
01/12/2022
01:33
Ohio Man Shooting Rifle In The Air During NYE Celebration Shot Dead By Cop
Marquetta Williams said firing shots in the air on NYE is a community tradition and neither she nor her husband knew cops were behind the fence when he was shot.
01/12/2022
01:12
TikTok Star Rory Teasley Reportedly Choked To Death By His Boyfriend
When cops arrived, Docquen Jovo Watkins said his partner of 10 years was "sleeping," although Teasley wasn't breathing and was later pronounced dead.
01/13/2022
01:23
Missouri White Man Shooting His Black Neighbor Is Deemed Justifiable
Three neighbors allegedly claimed the white man had a history of race-related violence and also said he wanted to kill someone.
01/13/2022
01:34
Survivors Of Tragic Bronx Fire That Killed 17 People, Including 8 Kids, Sues Landlords For $3 Billion
Rosa Reyes and Felix Martinez argued that those affected by the Jan. 9 fire should get $1 billion because city officials were negligent.
01/13/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Figuring Out 40 on Season 2 of First Wives Club
Romance is hard, as Bree, Hazel and Ari know all too well, but the ladies are still ride-or-die for each other on Season 2 of First Wives Club, Wednesdays at 10/9c.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30
They Don't Call Her Ruthless for Nothing
A young mother will do whatever it takes to free herself and her child from a dangerous cult in the BET+ Original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/31/2022
Trailer
02:08
The Real Husbands of Hollywood Are Back
After five years, Kevin Hart, Nelly, J.B. Smoove, Nick Cannon and the other Real Husbands of Hollywood are back for a hilarious and star-studded new season, now streaming on BET+.
01/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
53rd NAACP Image AwardsThe 53rd NAACP Image Awards Is Honoring Black Excellence
Join host Anthony Anderson and all your favorite artists and entertainers as they celebrate the beauty of Black culture at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 26 at 8/7c.
01/24/2022