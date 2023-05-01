The Impact Report: DEI, Voting Rights ACT Anniversary and Disinformation Lab
08/08/2025
We’re breaking down the latest in public affairs and how every move affects Black communities.
More
Former Fake Teen Doctor Sentenced To Prison For Latest Scam
Malachi Love-Robinson pleaded guilty to stealing from his employer.
01/05/2023
01:02
Stacey Abrams Gives Whether She Will Run for Governor Again
The next time she could contend for the Georgia governor’s mansion will be in 2026.
01/12/2023
01:13
Wes Moore Takes Office As Maryland's First Black Governor, Acknowledges History While Looking To Future
The state's 63rd governor was introduced by Oprah Winfrey and told the crowd that all Marylanders have "a role to play."
01/20/2023
04:14
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Journey To Africa, Turning 50, And Finding Sisterhood In Hollywood
In an interview with BET’s “America in Black,” Union reveals personal details about the birthday trip to Tanzania, Ghana, Namibia, and South Africa that changed her life.
06/06/2023
01:57
BET Honors the Life and Dance of O’Shae Sibley
In this exclusive video, watch the 28-year old rising star, vogue in a subway station tunnel in 2020. Sibley was killed after being fatally stabbed at a NYC gas station.
08/21/2023
01:00
Black + Iconic with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Howard University student explains how Ketanji Brown Jackson’s amazing work ethic and career trajectory led to her becoming a Supreme Court justice.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Victor J. Glover Jr.: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Morgan State University junior engineering student talks about how the trailblazing astronaut inspired her.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Bayard Rustin: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Morgan State University junior celebrates the Civil Rights icon and pioneer for LGBTQ representation.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Barack Obama: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Howard University sophomore talks about his memories of growing up watching the first Black president.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Queen Latifah: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Howard University student shares her admiration and respect for the queen of hip hop royalty.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Jay-Z: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Jackson State University senior describes the amazing bridges the hip-hop impresario has built between music, business and politics.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Shirley A. Chisholm: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Howard University student shares how this political trailblazer paved the way for other legislative leaders.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Sister Rosetta Tharpe: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Morgan State University student explains how this Rock & Roll pioneer changed the sound of music.
01/26/2024
01:00
Black + Iconic with Missy Elliott: HBCU Students Celebrate the Best of Black History
A Jackson State University senior tells why she’s so inspired by the game changing hip-hop legend.
01/26/2024
01:56
Devale and Khadeen Ellis Reveal How They Remain Invested in Their Marriage
The couple appear on the Feb. 6 premiere episode of BET’s newsmagazine, “America in Black.”
02/02/2024
01:53
CBS' FBI TRUE: ‘The Birmingham Church Bombing: The Long Arc of Justice’
Watch this BET.com exclusive clip of the episode, which examines new evidence that could finally bring justice for the four Black girls killed in that horrific fire.
02/12/2024
Exclusive
22:14
Inside Look - Influencer Cyphers
Devale Ellis, Yolanda Adams, Angela Rye and more step into the booth and try out their freestyle skills with the help of expert rap coaches.
10/25/2024
Exclusive
08:43
BET Awards Lookback - Legendary Acceptance SpeechesBET Awards 2025
Revisit some of the best BET Awards speeches, featuring wise words from Queen Latifah, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Wayne, plus the Whitney Houston speech that launched a million memes.
05/08/2025
